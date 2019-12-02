Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protester killed in new anti-UN demo in DR Congo

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beni
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 20:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 19:26 IST
Protester killed in new anti-UN demo in DR Congo
Representative image

A young man was killed and five other people were injured Monday in a new protest against UN forces in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), an AFP reporter saw. Demonstrations have erupted in the city of Beni, where local people accuse the UN peacekeeping force MONUSCO of failing to protect them against a notorious militia, the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).

The reporter said police repeatedly fired warning shots in a bid to disperse a new protest. He then saw a corpse being taken to Beni hospital by fellow protesters. The head of the hospital morgue confirmed that the body had been fatally wounded by gunfire.

Eastern DRC has been troubled for years by militias that control swathes of territory and exploit its mineral wealth. The Congolese army launched operations against the ADF at the end of October. In response, the ADF has carried out massacres in an apparent bid to discourage civilians from helping the military.

Another 27 people were hacked to death on Wednesday, bringing the number of people killed in militia violence in and around Beni to 107 since November 5. The mounting toll has sparked anger, which is being focussed especially at the UN force MONUSCO, one of the biggest UN peacekeeping operations in the world.

The force comprises more than 16,500 military personnel and observers, 1,300 police and at least 4,000 civilians, but has been struggling to make progress in a vast country beset by armed groups as well as an Ebola epidemic, poverty and poor governance. At least eight people have been killed in anti-MONUSCO demonstrations since November 23, according to an AFP toll.

A protest strike in Beni on Monday was widely observed. No shops opened for business and all other activities seemed to be paralyzed. MONUSCO has pointed out that the Congolese army offensive was ordered unilaterally, and that it has no authority to launch operations by itself.

On Saturday, a crowd in Beni lynched two people they suspected of being ADF members a day after a soldier was killed in Oicha, three kilometers (20 miles) away by a mob who mistook him for an ADF fighter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Health News Roundup: China to use drug bulk-buy program to close price gap

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Police rescue girl abducted from Udhampur, 1 arrested

A girl who was abducted by a youth in Jammu and Kashmirs Udhampur district has been rescued and the abductor was arrested on Monday, police said. Police teams raided several locations in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab as the abductor was susp...

Hand over rapists to people, justice will be done: Nirbhaya's grandfather

The grandfather of Delhi gang rape-murder victim Nirbhaya Monday said those guilty of such crimes should be handed over to the people to do justice. In an apparent reaction to the recent rape and murder of a Hyderabad women on her way home ...

Contractor booked after fireman, labourer die in Pune cave-in

A case was registered against a contractor on Monday in connection with the death of a fireman and a labourer in a trench cave-in which took place a day earlier near Pune, police said. On Sunday evening, three fire-fighters were involved i...

Facebook to allow transfer of photos, videos to Google Photos

Facebook Inc said on Monday it has introduced an option to transfer photos and videos from the social media network directly to other services, starting with Google Photos. The option will be available to users in Ireland, with a worldwide ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019