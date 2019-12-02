PM Modi pens down moving message to 26/11 survivor Moshe Holtzberg

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attack survivor Moshe Holtzberg on the occasion of his bar mitzvah and described his story as a "miracle" which continues to inspire everyone. In a moving letter to Holtzberg, Prime Minister Modi said the prayers of the people of India would continue to bless him for a long, healthy and successful life.

He added that the perpetrators of the "cowardly terrorist attack" clearly failed in their intent as they could not subdue India's vibrant diversity or dampen its spirit to march forward. Holtzberg was two years old when his parents were killed in a terror attack at the Nariman House in Mumbai on November 26, 2008.

The Prime Minister mentioned his meeting with Holtzberg in Israel back in 2017 and expressed hope that his wish to return to Mumbai as the director of the Chabad House comes true. Mumbai had come to a standstill 11 years ago on November 26 when 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, who came to the city via sea route from Pakistan, carried out a series of coordinated shooting and bombing attacks that killed 166 people and injured over 300 in India's financial capital.

The terrorists, who entered Mumbai, struck at multiple sites in the city including Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station, Cama Hospital, Nariman House business and residential complex, Leopold Cafe, Taj Hotel and Tower, and Oberoi-Trident Hotel. Holtzberg survived the incident and became the face of the innocent victims of ruthless terrorism. (ANI)

