Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi pens down moving message to 26/11 survivor Moshe Holtzberg

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attack survivor Moshe Holtzberg on the occasion of his bar mitzvah and described his story as a "miracle" which continues to inspire everyone.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 19:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 19:37 IST
PM Modi pens down moving message to 26/11 survivor Moshe Holtzberg
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had met Moshe Holtzberg in Israel in 2017.. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attack survivor Moshe Holtzberg on the occasion of his bar mitzvah and described his story as a "miracle" which continues to inspire everyone. In a moving letter to Holtzberg, Prime Minister Modi said the prayers of the people of India would continue to bless him for a long, healthy and successful life.

He added that the perpetrators of the "cowardly terrorist attack" clearly failed in their intent as they could not subdue India's vibrant diversity or dampen its spirit to march forward. Holtzberg was two years old when his parents were killed in a terror attack at the Nariman House in Mumbai on November 26, 2008.

The Prime Minister mentioned his meeting with Holtzberg in Israel back in 2017 and expressed hope that his wish to return to Mumbai as the director of the Chabad House comes true. Mumbai had come to a standstill 11 years ago on November 26 when 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, who came to the city via sea route from Pakistan, carried out a series of coordinated shooting and bombing attacks that killed 166 people and injured over 300 in India's financial capital.

The terrorists, who entered Mumbai, struck at multiple sites in the city including Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station, Cama Hospital, Nariman House business and residential complex, Leopold Cafe, Taj Hotel and Tower, and Oberoi-Trident Hotel. Holtzberg survived the incident and became the face of the innocent victims of ruthless terrorism. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Health News Roundup: China to use drug bulk-buy program to close price gap

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico seizes ton of cocaine found in tanker truck

Mexican authorities say they have seized more than a ton of cocaine from a tanker truck in the Gulf coast state of Tabasco. The army said Monday that a gamma-ray scanner at a highway checkpoint spotted anomalies in the trucks load.Inside th...

Storm builds over US East, promises up to 20 inches of snow

New York, Dec 2 AP A storm that snarled Thanksgiving travel across much of the country brought a messy mixture of rain, snow, sleet and wind to the East, slowing the Monday morning commute, closing schools and offices, and cancelling or del...

Kejriwal blames BJP of doing politics on unauthorised colonies, reassures registry

The BJP-led Centre is doing the same kind of politics on unauthorised colonies as the previous Congress government did in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged on Monday. He asserted that he will ensure registry of properties in una...

Response to Railways' 'Give it Up' scheme not encouraging: CAG report

The response to the Railway Ministrys Give Up initiative -- which urges senior citizens to forgo ticket subsidy -- has not been encouraging and the concession accounted for 52.5 per cent of the total allowed by the national transporter, wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019