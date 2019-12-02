Left Menu
Development News Edition

PTI leader, sacked over anti-Hindu remarks, returns as minister in Pak's Punjab

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lahore
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 21:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 21:13 IST
PTI leader, sacked over anti-Hindu remarks, returns as minister in Pak's Punjab
Representative Image Image Credit: Freepik

Pakistan's Punjab province chief minister on Monday reappointed Fayyazul Hassan Chohan as his Information Minister, nine months after he was sacked over his anti-Hindu remarks that invited intense criticism from senior party leaders and the minority community. According to a notification, Chohan will head the information department along with his current portfolio of Colonies Department, Geo TV reported.

"Chief Minister (Punjab) is pleased to assign the portfolio of 'Information Department' to Mr. Fayyaz-ul-Hasan Chohan, MPA, PP-17 Rawalpindi, Provincial Minister, Punjab in addition to the portfolio of 'Colonies Department'," the notification read. The portfolio was previously held by the minister for industries Aslam Iqbal, who resigned from the post saying that due to engagements in his constituency he cannot do justice with two ministries.

Chohan had come under severe criticism from senior members of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, ministers and social media users for his controversial remarks while addressing a gathering on February 24 in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. He had apologized for his remarks following intense criticism, saying he was addressing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indian armed forces and their media not the Hindu community in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan took serious notice of Chohan's 'anti-Hindu' remarks and directed Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to remove him forthwith, party sources said at the time. Several members of the Hindu community in Pakistan took to Twitter to condemn the minister's remarks.

Hindus form the biggest minority community in Pakistan. According to official estimates, 75 lakh Hindus live in Pakistan. However, according to the community, over 90 lakh Hindus are living in the country.

Majority of Pakistan's Hindu population is settled in Sindh province where they share culture, traditions and language with their Muslim fellows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Are we waiting for 'cyber earthquake' to get act together: Top

National Cyber Security Coordinator Lieutenant General Rajesh Pant retd on Monday asked if it would need a cyber earthquake to get our act together on the issue. He was speaking at the International Symposium on Quantum Information Technol...

HDFC Bank faces glitches in online transactions

Customers of the largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Monday faced troubles accessing their accounts due to a technical glitch. However, in a series of tweets, the bank said only some of the customers are facing the glitches and that...

Trial reform looms as new threat for Italy's fractious government

Italys ruling parties are on a collision course over a proposal to relax time limits on the prosecution of crimes, threatening the future of the fractious, three-month-old government.Italy has long been dogged by a dysfunctional, painfully ...

UPDATE 4-U.S. Supreme Court justices wrestle over dismissing major gun case

U.S. Supreme Court justices on Monday grappled with whether to dismiss a challenge to a New York City handgun ordinance and sidestep a ruling that could lead to an expansion of gun rights. The nine justices heard arguments in the first majo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019