Left Menu
Development News Edition

Carnage? Anger in France after 158 boar killed in single hunt

  • PTI
  • |
  • Charleville-Mezieres
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 22:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 22:58 IST
Carnage? Anger in France after 158 boar killed in single hunt

Charleville-Mezieres (France), Dec 2 (AFP) The killing of 158 wild boar in a single day's hunting in eastern France has sparked anger in the region and accusations of "carnage", even if the hunters were within their allowed quotas. The boar were killed in a "battue" in which beaters drove the game towards the 82 hunters last Wednesday in the eastern Ardennes region.

Local officials said the hunters were within their rights as they had still not attained their quotas for the season of some 300 animals. But a participant in the hunt described the scene in a report in the local Ardennais newspaper, denouncing the extent of the killings as a true "carnage" that had left him shaken.

And the president of the hunting federation for the Ardennes, Jean-Pol Gambier, said that "such an image for hunting cannot be supported, we cannot allow this kind of excess." He told AFP that the "exceptional" number of individuals killed was "intolerable".

"I am overcome by this carnage, even if there is a need to regulate (numbers)," Claude Maireaux, head of a local nature protection group told AFP. Hunters in France insist that their practice is helpful to nature and is rooted in the country's traditions, even in the face of growing protests by animal rights groups. (AFP) IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

AAP leader demands explanation from Paswan on 'unexplained and unjustified' onion price hike

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Monday wrote to Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan demanding an explanation on the unjustified and unexplained skyrocketing of onion prices. The Centre was asleep and this gives rise to a reasonable apprehensi...

Liam Hemsworth learns about 'thirst trap' after posting pictures with dog

Australian actor Liam Hemsworth was called out for posting an unsuspecting thirst trap on Instagram by none other than his Isnt It Romantic co-star Adam DeVine. The 29-year-old actor shared an adorable picture of himself along with his dog ...

UPDATE 2-Iran still selling oil despite U.S. sanctions - TV

Iran is still selling its oil despite U.S. sanctions on Tehrans exports, the countrys Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri was quoted on Monday as saying by state TV, adding that Washingtons maximum pressure on Tehran had failed.Despite Americas ...

EXPLAINER-How Ukraine got caught up in Trump's impeachment battle

Ukraine has unwittingly become embroiled in a political battle in Washington between U.S. President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats who could announce formal impeachment charges against him within weeks.Democrats launched an inquir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019