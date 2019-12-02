Left Menu
Development News Edition

Six die, including rescuers, in France's flood-hit south

  • PTI
  • |
  • Marseille
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 23:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 23:03 IST
Six die, including rescuers, in France's flood-hit south

Marseille, Dec 2 (AFP) Three people were swept to their deaths by floodwaters in the south of France and three emergency workers were killed when their helicopter crashed while seeking to rescue victims, officials said Monday. Twelve people have now been killed in the last 10 days in southeastern France, which has been battered by two successive late autumn storms bringing torrential rain, heavy flooding and high winds.

The EC145 helicopter lost radio and radar contact while on a rescue and reconnaissance flight in the Var region on Sunday night. The pilot, a technician and a rescue specialist from the fire brigade were found dead at 1:30 am (00:30 GMT) near the town of Rove, Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said in a statement.

Investigators are trying to determine the circumstances of the crash. Fog might have caused bad visibility at the time. President Emmanuel Macron said in a message on Twitter that the whole country supported the rescuers' families and colleagues.

The crash came as Macron honoured 13 French soldiers who died when their helicopters collided in Mali last week in an operation against jihadists. "While France is preparing today to pay tribute to 13 of its soldiers who died serving it (in Mali), our country is losing three everyday heroes who gave their lives to protect the French," Castaner said.

Three other people were killed on Sunday by the floods in the French Riviera region, which has been hit by torrential rains a week after extreme weather left six dead. In the Var region, a shepherd was swept away as he was trying to cross a river in his jeep while tending to his flock.

His body was found in his vehicle late Sunday night about 300 metres (330 yards) downstream from where he was last seen, the prefecture said early Monday. Elsewhere in the region, a stable owner was found dead two hours after he was also washed away while out watching over his animals, the prefecture said.

And the body of a woman who had been missing after her car was overwhelmed by the floodwaters was found by her brother close to the town of Manosque, a source close to the investigation said. The Var and the neighbouring Alpes-Maritimes region had been on red alert for floods, which disrupted train services and cut the A8 motorway for four hours Sunday evening.

Many cultural and sporting events were also called off due to the bad weather, including Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 match at Monaco. (AFP) IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

AAP leader demands explanation from Paswan on 'unexplained and unjustified' onion price hike

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Monday wrote to Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan demanding an explanation on the unjustified and unexplained skyrocketing of onion prices. The Centre was asleep and this gives rise to a reasonable apprehensi...

Liam Hemsworth learns about 'thirst trap' after posting pictures with dog

Australian actor Liam Hemsworth was called out for posting an unsuspecting thirst trap on Instagram by none other than his Isnt It Romantic co-star Adam DeVine. The 29-year-old actor shared an adorable picture of himself along with his dog ...

UPDATE 2-Iran still selling oil despite U.S. sanctions - TV

Iran is still selling its oil despite U.S. sanctions on Tehrans exports, the countrys Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri was quoted on Monday as saying by state TV, adding that Washingtons maximum pressure on Tehran had failed.Despite Americas ...

EXPLAINER-How Ukraine got caught up in Trump's impeachment battle

Ukraine has unwittingly become embroiled in a political battle in Washington between U.S. President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats who could announce formal impeachment charges against him within weeks.Democrats launched an inquir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019