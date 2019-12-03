Left Menu
Development News Edition

Death toll in Mexican border region battle rises to 22

  • PTI
  • |
  • Virginiabeach
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 00:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 00:32 IST
Death toll in Mexican border region battle rises to 22

Villa Union (Mexico), Dec 2 (AP) The death toll from a weekend gunbattle between a heavily armed drug cartel assault group and security forces near the US-Mexico border has risen to 22, the state's governor said Monday. Coahuila Gov. Miguel Riquelme said two additional gunmen died overnight.

He did not say whether they had died of injuries from Saturday's clash or in subsequent operations. Police and soldiers have been sweeping the area surrounding Villa Union for those involved. Around midday Saturday, a convoy of dozens of vehicles carrying heavily armed men arrived in Villa Union and began shooting up city hall. Riquelme said state security forces arrived within an hour and surrounded the town, which is about an hour's drive southwest of Eagle Pass, Texas.

The town of about 5,000 people was still littered with burned-out vehicles Monday and the city hall's facade was riddled with bullet holes. “They wanted to send a message to the state (government),” Riquelme told Radio Formula. He said the Cartel of the Northeast based in neighboring Nuevo Leon state had made 15 attempts to establish itself in Coahuila since he became governor two years ago.

“We have not permitted the entrance of these criminals in our entity,” he said. “They thought they were going to enter, strike and exit, something that didn't happen.” Video posted to social media recorded panicked residents seeking cover while rapid-fire shooting echoed in the background. The Northeast Cartel is a splinter group from the Zetas, a cartel with roots in elite military units. The Zetas long dominated Nuevo Laredo and Tamaulipas state and were known for military-style operations and grotesque violence intended to intimidate their enemies.

“They've been looking to expand into Coahuila for years,” Riquelme said, though the Zetas long had a strong presence in the state. Villa Union is just 12 miles (20 kilometers) from the town of Allende — site of a 2011 massacre involving the Zetas in which officials say 70 died.

The governor said that all hostages taken Saturday, including some minors, had been rescued. Cartel members had taken some locals with them as guides as they tried to make their escape along back roads. The dead included 16 alleged gunmen, four state police and two civilians, he said.

Many of the vehicles the gunmen arrived in Saturday were emblazoned with the cartel's initials as were their bulletproof vests. Of the 17 vehicles seized, four carried .50-caliber machine guns, the governor said. About 36 homes were also damaged in the shooting, he said.

Mexico's homicide rate has increased to historically high levels this year. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has faced criticism after a string of high-profile massacres that his government does not have a coherent security strategy. On Monday, López Obrador praised Coahuila's governor for his attention to security in the state. Later in the day he was scheduled to meet with about 30 members of two families whose relatives were among the three women and six children, all dual national US and Mexican citizens, who were killed by cartel gunman in the border state of Sonora in November.

"We're going to provide support to erase the signs of this unfortunate incident so that the people of Villa Union can return to their normal and daily lives," he said. (AP) IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

Valocity recognized as Fintech Start-up of the Year at IFTA 2019

China appoints new Macau officials, replaces economy chief

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Boy killed in car crash outside British school, five others injured

British police launched a murder investigation on Monday after a 12-year-old boy was killed in a fatal collision with a car near a school. Five other people were also hurt when the car struck the children near Debden Park High School in Ess...

UPDATE 1-Wisconsin student who refused to give up gun shot by officer at high school

A 17-year-old student was shot and wounded inside his Wisconsin high school by a police officer after bringing a handgun into the building and failing to comply with orders to surrender the weapon, officials said.Waukesha South High School,...

Irish police hold suspected IS bride on return to Dublin

London, Dec 2 AFP Irish police were on Monday questioning a former soldier who became a suspected Islamic State group IS bride in Syria. Lisa Smith, 38, was arrested at Dublin Airport on Sunday after being deported from Turkey along with he...

Four soldiers 'killed by Boko Haram' at Lake Chad base

NDjamena, Dec 2 AFP Suspected Boko Haram jihadists killed four Chadian troops early Monday in a newly established military outpost on Lake Chad, the military and local officials said. Boko Haram has training camps on several of the islands ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019