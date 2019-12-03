Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-South African Airways lost over $700 mln in past 2 years - documents

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Johannesburg
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 02:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 01:18 IST
UPDATE 1-South African Airways lost over $700 mln in past 2 years - documents
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Struggling state-owned airline South African Airways (SAA) lost more than 10.4 billion rand ($700 million) in the past two financial years, documents sent to lawmakers and seen by Reuters showed.

SAA, which has not made a profit since 2011 and is dependent on government bailouts to remain solvent, suffered a crippling strike last month which pushed it to the brink of collapse. The airline has not publicly published its financial reports for the 2017/18 and 2018/19 financial years and has suffered concerns about whether it will be able to continue operations for at least 12 months.

But a copy of an SAA financial report for the year ending in March 2018 showed a 5.4 billion rand loss, with the company's liabilities exceeding its assets by around 13 billion rand. A separate presentation showed that SAA had made a loss of more than 5 billion rand in the year ending March 2019. Both documents were sent to lawmakers on parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts.

An SAA spokesman asked for questions to be submitted by email but did not immediately provide responses. Government officials have been holding urgent talks on SAA's future in recent days.

The public enterprises ministry, which oversees SAA, said on Sunday that the airline needed "radical restructuring" to ensure its financial and operational sustainability. ($1 = 14.7075 rand)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

China appoints new Macau officials, replaces economy chief

Valocity recognized as Fintech Start-up of the Year at IFTA 2019

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, stocks slide on Trump tweets, dour PMI data

The dollar and global stock markets fell on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would restore tariffs on some imports from Brazil and Argentina, while a drop in new U.S. factory orders in November to their lowest since 2012 dee...

UPDATE 1-U.S. court denies Trump administration bid to resume federal executions

A U.S. appeals court on Monday denied the Justice Departments request to overturn a lower court decision that temporarily stalled plans by President Donald Trumps administration to resume executions of prisoners convicted of certain federal...

Report: Broncos DE Wolfe (elbow) headed to IR

The Denver Broncos are placing defensive end Derek Wolfe on season-ending injured reserve with an elbow injury, NFL Networks Ian Rapoport reported Monday. Wolfe was hurt during the fourth quarter of Sundays 23-20 win against the Los Angeles...

Jaguars opt for Minshew over Foles at QB

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone turned to Gardner Minshew at quarterback on Sunday looking for a spark, and plans to ride the rookie again this week over high-priced passer Nick Foles. Foles was benched Sunday in Jacksonvilles ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019