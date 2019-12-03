Left Menu
EU ready to respond to U.S. tariff threat on France -Le Maire

  • Updated: 03-12-2019 13:20 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

The latest U.S. tariff threats on French products are "unacceptable" and the European Union is ready to issue a riposte, French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the U.S. government said it may slap punitive duties of up to 100% on $2.4 billion of imports from France of champagne, handbags, cheese and other products, after concluding that France's new digital services tax would harm U.S. tech companies.

"In case of new American sanctions, the European Union would be ready to riposte," Le Maire told Radio Classique.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

