Left Menu
Development News Edition

Specs on, heels off: Japanese activists urge changes to anti-harassment code

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 13:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 13:37 IST
Specs on, heels off: Japanese activists urge changes to anti-harassment code
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@ilo)

Yumi Ishikawa's feet bled after a day in the high heels required by her job, a memory that led her and other Japanese activists to demand on Tuesday that forcing women to wear certain items be treated as workplace harassment.

Japanese women took to social media in November to insist on the right to wear spectacles at work after reports employers were imposing bans, the latest outcry against strict office dress codes that included forcing women to wear high heels, stockings and makeup and even stipulating what color hair they can have. The labor ministry drafted guidelines in October against workplace harassment - known as "power harassment" or "power hara", but failed to address the issue of employers dictating how female employees should dress.

"You might think this is nothing, but the fact is that some peoples' lives have been changed because of these rules," Ishikawa, an actress, and activist told a Tuesday news conference. "People have hurt themselves wearing high heels ... and all of these people are women. If we're working the same jobs, we have the right to work under the same conditions."

Just hours before, Ishikawa and other activists submitted papers to the labor ministry calling for such dress codes to be seen as power harassment under the new guidelines, expected to be finalized this month. Ishikawa earlier this year began the #KuToo protest movement, sparked by her own memories of being forced to wear 7-cm (2.8-inch) heels at a job at a funeral parlor as well as numerous similar stories from other women.

The movement, whose name plays on the Japanese words for "shoe" and "pain," swelled into a viral outcry on social media about women being forced to wear high heels. More than 31,000 people have to date signed an online petition against it. At the time, one cabinet minister said dress code expectations were "necessary and appropriate" at the workplace, though several have since commented that the reports of women being forced to wear contact lenses instead of spectacles at work appeared to violate gender equality rules.

"That's why it was such a shock to not have anything about this in the draft anti-harassment guidelines," she said. "I wonder a bit why we've worked so hard but accomplished so little."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

ADB and World Bank inaugurate new joint office in Tonga

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Militant arrested with arms and ammunition in J-K's Kishtwar

A militant has been arrested from a forest area in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir with a large quantity of arms and ammunition, a police official said on Tuesday. Tariq Hussain Wani of Sounder village in Dachhan tehsil was arrested ...

Batman's not a superhero, says Robert Pattinson

While he is all geared up to play the titular role in The Batman movie, Robert Pattinson believes that Batman is not a superhero The Twilight star made the comments when he sat down for an interview with Willie Geist for the Sunday Sitdown ...

2010s hottest decade in history, UN says as emissions rise again

This decade is set to be the hottest in history, the United Nations said Tuesday in an annual assessment outlining how climate change is outpacing humanitys ability to adapt to it. The World Meteorological Organization said global temperatu...

PM Modi reaffirms commitment to keep working for Divyang

On the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, Today, on International Day of Persons with Disabilities we reaffirm our commitment to keeping working towards an inclusive, accessible and equitable ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019