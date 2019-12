A magnitude 6 earthquake struck off the coast of Chile on Tuesday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake struck in the sea, 34 km (20 miles) west southwest of the port city of Arica at 0846 GMT, at a depth of 32 km, the USGS said.

