Finnish PM resigns after losing confidence of coalition partner

Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne on Tuesday resigned after his party Centre Party lost confidence in him. "I would like to thank you for our work together during these months that I served as a prime minister," Sputnik quoted Rinne as saying.

Centre Party is a part of five-party ruling coalition, New York Times reported. "This was the third time we told him, we told him twice yesterday and now," Antti Kurvinen, the party's parliamentary group leader told reporters. President Sauli Niinisto has accepted Rinne resignation. The decision was taken at a meeting at the president's residence was broadcast by Finnish media.

The president thanked him for his work and asked him and his government to remain in a caretaker capacity. The government was appointed on June 6 after parliamentary elections. (ANI)

