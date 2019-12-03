Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan: Islamabad High Court admits Zardari's bail application

The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday admitted a petition filed by former president Asif Ali Zardari, seeking medical bail in two cases filed against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

  • ANI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 19:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 19:00 IST
Pakistan: Islamabad High Court admits Zardari's bail application
Pakistan former president Asif Ali Zardari. Image Credit: ANI

The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday admitted a petition filed by former president Asif Ali Zardari, seeking medical bail in two cases filed against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The petition will be heard by IHC tomorrow, Dawn reported

Zardari has been detained on charges of money laundering and presently undergoing treatment at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences in Islamabad. He was arrested by NAB after the cancellation of his pre-arrest bail by the IHC in the fake bank accounts case on June 10. Zardari, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Islamabad, has maintained in the bail plea that he is suffering from a heart condition as well as diabetes and needs medical care, Dawn reported.

Zardari's sister Faryal Talpur, who is in custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), also sought bail from the IHC, arguing that she is the mother of a differently-abled child and has to take care of her. The NAB had arrested Zardari on June 10 after the cancellation of his pre-arrest bail by the IHC in the fake bank accounts case. He was brought to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) from Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi on October 22 where he is currently undergoing treatment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Climate activist Greta Thunberg reaches Lisbon on way to Madrid summit

Climate activist Greta Thunberg arrived in Lisbon on Tuesday after crossing the Atlantic from New York aboard a catamaran ahead of her appearance at a summit in Madrid to demand urgent action on global warming. The boat, La Vagabonde, carri...

Under-fire young Pakistan bowlers will get better with time, says Waqar

Pakistans young pace attack might have failed to deliver in Australia but bowling coach Waqar Younis has backed the under-fire bowlers, saying with experience they will only get better. Pakistan had picked three young pacers for the Austral...

Ex-cop Bhatt moves HC for discharge in 1996 drug planting case

Former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt has approached the Gujarat High Court with a plea seeking discharge in a 1996 case related to planting of drug to allegedly frame a lawyer from Rajasthan. Bhatts lawyer Saurin Shah said his client filed the ...

UPDATE 1-Elon Musk goes on trial in U.S. for defamation over 'pedo guy' tweet

Tesla boss Elon Musk is set to go on trial on Tuesday after he described a British cave explorer who helped rescue a group of boys from a cave complex in Thailand as a pedophile on Twitter. Vernon Unsworth, who played a leading role in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019