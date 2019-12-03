14 of family killed in accident in Nepal

At least 14 people of a family were killed when a jeep they were travelling in fell into a stream on Tuesday in western Nepal when they were on their way to a religious function. The incident happened when the jeep fell around 300 metres down the road at Bhimgithe in Baglung district, killing nine women, four men and a child.

Three persons, who sustained injuries in the accident have been airlifted to Kathmandu for medical treatment. One person is missing in the accident and the search is underway, they said.

The family had hired the vehicle to ferry kin to a religious function in Gulmi district, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)