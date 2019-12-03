Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 2-Activist Thunberg channels youth fury to U.N. climate summit

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 21:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 21:21 IST
WRAPUP 2-Activist Thunberg channels youth fury to U.N. climate summit
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@UNFCCC)

Teen activist Greta Thunberg reached Europe on Tuesday after a 21-day catamaran dash across the Atlantic for a United Nations summit where she will invoke the fury of global youth at politicians' foot-dragging over climate change.

"People are underestimating the force of angry kids," the Swede told a crowd of reporters and supporters as she disembarked from a white catamaran, La Vagabonde, in Portugal. "They're angry and frustrated."

The prospect of another fiery intervention by the 16-year-old, whose ability to stare down politicians has inspired a global protest movement, electrified younger delegates at the international climate talks underway in neighboring Spain. Since staging a solitary protest outside the Swedish parliament more than a year ago, Thunberg has channeled the anger felt by millions of teenagers saddled with the prospect of an escalating climate crisis their parents failed to avert.

In September, she carried her message to a one-day climate summit at the United Nations in New York, furiously telling leaders "you have stolen my dreams," before sailing back to Europe for the latest round of talks. Thunberg was due to spend the rest of Tuesday meeting activists in Portugal before departing for Madrid, where the negotiations are being held in a series of hangar-like halls.

Carolina Schmidt, environment minister of Chile, which is chairing the negotiations, said she hoped Thunberg's presence would galvanize more ambitious commitments by governments at talks aimed at bolstering the 2015 Paris Agreement to avert catastrophic temperature increases. "We need that tremendous force in order to increase climate action," Schmidt told Reuters television.

"We need Greta in here with all that force." Increasingly erratic weather patterns, from wildfires in Australia and California to floods in Europe, have added to the sense of urgency around the two-week summit in Spain.

HOTTEST DECADE ON RECORD Underscoring the pace of change, the Geneva-based World Meteorological Organization (WMO) launched a report at the talks that found the past decade was almost certain to have been the hottest on record.

In a stark reminder that burning fossil fuels has fundamentally changed the composition of the Earth's atmosphere, the report said the concentration of carbon dioxide hit a record 407.8 parts per million in 2018 and rose again in 2019, hovering at the highest levels seen in millions of years. Opening the climate summit on Monday, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had warned that 400 parts per million had once been considered an "unthinkable" tipping point.

Despite the grim statistics, young delegates said they were inspired by Thunberg's determination to minimize her own carbon footprint by twice braving the Atlantic instead of flying: which they saw as a symbol of resourcefulness and defiance. "She is making a statement that you don't always have to take the easy way," said Lander Wanters, 20, a Belgian climate activist. "We have to act now to do something for the climate."

Delegates at the talks aim to finalize groundwork to support the Paris pact to curb the rise in global temperatures, which enters a crucial implementation phase in 2020. Last year, greenhouse gas emissions hit a record high. "At the negotiators level, they are working to try and close any loopholes to make sure that you have a strong agreement that works," said Stephen Cornelius, chief adviser on climate change at the World Wildlife Fund UK.

"We are hoping it will all be completed here in Madrid." Existing commitments fall far short of the kind of radical action to transform energy, transport, heating and agricultural systems that scientists say is needed to steer the world off its current course towards disastrous levels of warming.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Raising profile, Spain's far-right Vox gets seat on parliament oversight body

Far-right Vox on Tuesday won a seat on the committee responsible for running Spains parliament, raising its national political profile hours after a member of the party scuffled with another lawmaker.Vox became the third-largest party in a ...

Trump to talk to NATO leaders about defending spending laggards

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would talk to other NATO leaders about whether the United States should defend members of the alliance that fall short of their military spending requirements.Asked by a reporter if he would co...

Lebanon's Bassil suggests govt talks nearing "happy ending"

Lebanons caretaker Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil said on Friday he hoped that gridlocked talks over forming a new government were nearing a happy ending.Politicians must agree on a new government to stave off an even deeper economic crisis...

Climate disaster, economic meltdown causes of hunger crisis in Zimbabwe: WFP

Zimbabwe is facing its worst hunger crisis in a decade with half of the population 7.7 million people food insecure, the World Food Programme WFP said on Tuesday.The alert follows last weeks warning from a UN-appointed independent rights ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019