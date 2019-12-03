Left Menu
Actors Watson, Foy star in "Romeo and Juliet"-inspired 2020 Pirelli calendar

Italian photographer Paolo Roversi took inspiration from William Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet" for the 2020 Pirelli calendar, which features Hollywood names such as Emma Watson and Kristen Stewart as well as the transgender model and actor Indya Moore. Set in Verona, where Shakespeare's play takes place, the calendar, entitled "Looking for Juliet", was presented in the northern Italian city on Tuesday.

It is being accompanied by a short film in which Roversi portrays a movie director looking to cast his Juliet. First released in the 1960s, the Pirelli calendar, which has a limited publication run and is gifted to clients of the Italian tire maker, has moved away from scantily-dressed models to more artistic themes in recent years.

"Society is changing very, very fast and the Pirelli calendar to is changing," Roversi told Reuters. "It couldn't stay the same for 30 years (ago) ... it is interesting to see how the Pirelli calendar is following the evolution of society and photography, of the aesthetic, of the idea of the beauty of women," he said.

As well as Watson, Stewart, and Moore, this year's edition also features actors Claire Foy, Yara Shahidi and Mia Goth as well as Chinese singer Chris Lee, Spanish singer Rosalia and Roversi's daughter, artist Stella Roversi.

