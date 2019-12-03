Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN envoy urges Iraqi leaders to respond to people's demands for change

  • PTI
  • |
  • United Nations
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 23:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 23:01 IST
UN envoy urges Iraqi leaders to respond to people's demands for change
Image Credit: Wikipedia

A UN envoy warned Tuesday that the continued use of violence against civilians in Iraq is "intolerable" and called on Iraqi leaders to respond with urgency to the Iraqi people's aspirations for change. "Political leaders do not have the luxury of time and must rise to the moment," Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the UN envoy to Iraq, said in a video presentation to the UN Security Council.

The envoy noted that more than 400 people have been killed and more than 19,000 injured in two months of unrest in Iraq that has pitted protesters demanding sweeping reform against security forces. Last week, prime minister Adel Abdel Mahdi resigned in the face of a fresh wave of protests, and Iraqi leaders were meeting in Baghdad Tuesday to search for a way out of the crisis.

Hennis-Plasschaert warned that attempts to buy time with "band-aid solutions and coercive measures ... will only further fuel public anger and distrust." "The vast majority of protesters are evidently peaceful," Hennis-Plasschaert said. "Any and all forms of violence are intolerable, and must not distract from the rightful demands for reform."

However, she said that despite a review of the rules of engagement to minimize the use of lethal force, "the harsh reality is that the use of live fire has not been abandoned." "Nonlethal devices -- such as tear gas canisters -- continue to be used improperly causing horrific injuries or death, ... unlawful arrests and detentions continue to take place -- as do abductions, threats, and intimidation," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-U.S. House calls four law professors to start Trump impeachment hearing

The U.S. House Judiciary Committee announced on Monday it will call four witnesses, all of them law professors, during the first day of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.Hearings in the Democrat-controlled House start Wedn...

Saudi king invites Qatar emir to Riyadh summit: Doha

Saudi King Salman has invited Qatars emir to a meeting next week of the Gulf regional bloc in Riyadh, Qatari state media said Tuesday without specifying if Doha had accepted. The invitation to the December 10 summit of the six-nation Gulf C...

Soccer-Rule-makers look at ways of providing more information about VAR decisions

Soccers rule-making body IFAB is to look at ways of providing more information during matches about Video Assistant Referee VAR decisions, it said following a meeting on Tuesday. The use of VAR, match officials who use technology to review ...

MPs from across party lines looking into regulation of pornography on internet for children

A group of Rajya Sabha MPs is looking into the issue of regulating access of children to pornography on the Internet and it has decided to hold deliberations with law enforcement agencies, TRAI and social media giants such as WhatsApp and F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019