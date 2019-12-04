Google's Sundar Pichai named CEO at parent firm Alphabet

Google chief executive Sundar Pichai will assume the CEO role at parent firm Alphabet in a shakeup at the top of the Silicon Valley titan, the company has said. Pichai will take over from Larry Page, a co-founder of the internet firm, at the parent company which includes Google as well as units focusing on "other bets" in areas including self-driving cars and life sciences.

Page and Google co-founder Sergey Brin "will continue their involvement as co-founders, shareholders, and members of Alphabet's board of directors," the company said. The alphabet was formed in 2015, giving a separate identity to the original company Google and other units such as autonomous car unit Waymo and smart cities group Sidewalk Labs.

