23 dead, over 130 injured in Sudan factory blaze

Khartoum [Sudan], Dec 4 (Xinhua/ANI): At least 23 people were killed and more than 130 others were injured in a fire that occurred at a factory here on Tuesday, according to a statement by Sudan's Council of Ministers. "A huge fire took place at Salomi Ceramic Factory in the industrial area at Kober neighbourhood of Bahry town. At least 23 people were killed and more than 130 others injured who are currently under medical treatment in hospitals," the statement said.

According to the statement, the fire was caused by the explosion of a gas tanker which was unloading its cargo at the factory. The cabinet vowed to establish an investigation committee to determine responsibilities in the accident and avoid such reoccurrence in the future. (Xinhua/ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)