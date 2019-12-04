Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-South Korean actor found dead in latest K-pop tragedy

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Seoul
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 13:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 13:35 IST
UPDATE 2-South Korean actor found dead in latest K-pop tragedy
Image Credit: Twitter (@endlesslyasone)

South Korean actor Cha In-ha was found dead in his home, police said on Wednesday, the country's third young celebrity to die in the past two months amid growing debate about the intense social pressures artists face. In an unrelated case, K-pop star Kang Daniel's management agency Konnect Entertainment said the former member of the hit boy band Wanna One had decided to take a break from his performing schedules due to "depression and panic attacks."

The agency said the 22-year-old has recently been showing "frequent signs of worsening health and anxiety." Kang was a former member of the 11-member Wanna One which went on to become one of the biggest K-pop acts after its debut in 2017. He went solo in 2018.

While South Korea's pop culture mostly projects a wholesome image on stage and screen, it has recently been marred by a series of untimely deaths and criminal cases that have revealed a darker side of the industry. A police official told Reuters that Cha, 27, was found dead on Tuesday and that the cause of the death was not immediately known.

Cha, whose real name is Lee Jae-ho, made his film debut in 2017 and was previously a member of the five-member boy band Surprise U, which released two albums. The singer-actor had left an Instagram post the day before he was found dead, a single line message to his fans: "Everyone is careful not to catch a cold."

There were no reports to suggest he had been subjected to the kind of personal attacks and cyberbullying that other K-pop artists have received. His talent agency Fantagio in a statement expressed "the deepest mourning for his passing" and asked the public and the media to refrain from spreading stories about his death.

Cha's death comes after a popular K-pop singer, Koo Hara, 28, was found dead at her home last month. She had been subjected to personal attacks on social media. Her death followed the apparent suicide of a fellow K-pop star, Sulli, a former member of girl group f(x), in October. Sulli, 25, had spoken out against cyberbullying.

The cases have cast a dark cloud over the K-pop craze, one of South Korea's most successful soft power exports, and brought a renewed focus on personal attacks and cyberbullying of young stars that goes largely unpunished. Lee Maria, a 52-year-old office worker, said it was heartbreaking to see talented young artists making "tragic choices" but what was more alarming was the prospect of their fans seeking to emulate their actions.

Kim Dae-han, a Seoul resident who said he was the same age as Cha, said his view of the celebrities had changed after the recent deaths: "I think they might be in pain even though their life looks very fancy." The industry has also been hit by a series of sex scandals. Last week, two male former K-pop band members were convicted of sexual assaults and sentenced to prison terms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

HDFC NetBanking, MobileBanking services still not working; bank responds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says he enjoyed discussing NATO and trade with UK PM Johnson

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he discussed with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson the NATO military alliance and trade at a meeting a day earlier.Enjoyed my meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom at 10...

ICC Test Rankings: Kohli regains No.1 spot, Bumrah best-placed Indian bowler at 5th

India captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday regained the top spot in the International Cricket Councils ICC Test rankings after Australian Steve Smith slipped a rung in the latest list issued here. Kohli, who had struck a fine 136 in the day-nig...

WRAPUP 3-China warns U.S. over Uighur bill, raising doubts over early trade deal

China warned on Wednesday that the U.S. House of Representatives bill calling for a tougher U.S. response to Beijings treatment of its Uighur Muslim minority will impact bilateral cooperation, casting further doubts on a near-term deal to e...

Google CEO Sundar Pichai also named chief of parent company Alphabet as founders step down

Sundar Pichai, Googles CEO will also become the chief of the parent company Alphabet after the internet giants co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin stepped down from their executive roles, making the India-born tech wizard one of the worl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019