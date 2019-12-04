Left Menu
Afghan woman terrorist arrested with explosives in Pak

  • PTI
  • |
  • Peshawar
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 15:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 15:12 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

A suspected Afghan woman terrorist was on Wednesday arrested from a bus station here and police seized explosives she was transporting in a tin box. Four other members of the Afghan terrorist network were also apprehended by the police on the basis of information provided by the woman terrorist, SP City Peshawar Muhammad Shuaib said.

The woman was held while she was taking a bus for Lahore near Haji Camp Adda in Peshawar The police claimed that that the terrorists wanted to target public places in Lahore.

The bomb disposal squad diffused the explosive materials. All arrested terrorists have been shifted to an undisclosed location for further investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

