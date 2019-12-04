Chinese foreign minister arrives in South Korea for talks
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has arrived in South Korea for his first visit in four years amid bilateral efforts to patch up relations damaged by Seoul's decision to host a U.S. anti-missile system Beijing perceives as a security threat.
Wang's visit on Wednesday came after years of tensions over the U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system placed in southern South Korea and amid concerns that a U.S.-led diplomatic push to resolve a nuclear standoff with North Korea is beginning to fall apart.
Wang is scheduled to meet South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-Wha on Wednesday before visiting South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Thursday. They are likely to discuss details of a planned trilateral summit between Seoul, Beijing, and Tokyo.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Wang Yi
- Seoul
- Kang Kyungwha
- South Korea
- Moon Jaein
- Beijing
- North Korea
- Tokyo
ALSO READ
11 missing from South Korean fishing boat burned by fire
U.S. says South Korea can do more on costs after talks break down
South Korea says seized vessels released by Yemen's rebels
Pentagon chief says unaware of any threat to pull U.S. troops from South Korea
UPDATE 2-Yemen's Houthis release captured South Korean, Saudi vessels