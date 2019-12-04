Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Deutsche Telekom 5G deals on hold pending Huawei ban decision

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 18:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 18:42 IST
UPDATE 1-Deutsche Telekom 5G deals on hold pending Huawei ban decision
Huawei Consumer Business Group Image Credit: ANI

Deutsche Telekom has put a hold on all deals related to 5G networks, it said on Wednesday, as it awaits a resolution of Germany's stance on potential security concerns over Chinese supplier Huawei.

"In light of the unclear political situation, we are not currently entering into any 5G contracts with any vendor," Deutsche Telekom said. "We are currently informing vendors of this." Deutsche Telekom has launched 5G in a handful of German cities, with its rollout in Berlin-based on a pilot project there with Huawei. It plans to expand coverage to 20 German cities next year.

Lawmakers in Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union have, however, rebelled against proposed regulations that would not impose outright bans on anyone provider but instead check out the technology and governance of all vendors. They have sided with arguments put forward by the United States that market leader Huawei's equipment contains so-called back doors that expose networks to cyberspies and that it is beholden by law to the Chinese state. Huawei denies this.

"We hope that we will get political clarity for Germany's 5G buildout as soon as possible so that we do not fall behind," Deutsche Telekom said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

N.Korea's army chief disappointed by Trump comments, warns against force: KCNA

North Koreas army chief said he was disappointed by U.S. President Donald Trumps suggestion of using military force against Pyongyang, and warned that any strike would meet a quick response, state media reported on Wednesday. Pak Jong Chon,...

WHO lays a firm foundation for globalization efforts of AYUSH systems

The three-day meeting organized by the World Health Organisation WHO with the support of the Ministry of AYUSH at Jamnagar to review the draft documents on Terminologies of Ayurveda, Unani Siddha has laid a firm foundation for the globaliz...

Team India's new drill: 'Chase' or 'Get Chased' to increase speed, absorb pressure

The Indian cricket teams training drills have undergone marked change in recent years and now there is a new fun drill introduced in order to enhance running speed of the players along with a sense of being able to withstand pressure. Durin...

Govt not looking at blanket withdrawal of cases in Bhima Koregaon violence, says Maha Minister Jayant Patil

Maharashtra Minister Jayant Patil on Wednesday said that the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi MVA government was not looking for a blanket withdrawal of cases in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence. We are not looking at any blanket withdra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019