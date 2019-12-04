Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thousands of animals sacrificed in Nepal Hindu ritual amid outcry

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 19:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 19:01 IST
Thousands of animals sacrificed in Nepal Hindu ritual amid outcry

Tens of thousands of devout Hindus thronged a temple in southern Nepal where thousands of animals and birds were sacrificed this week, amid an outcry from animal rights activists who said the ritual was a cruel and gruesome spectacle.

The ceremony, held every five years at the Gadhimai temple in Bara in southern Nepal, is believed to be the largest such mass-slaughter event in the world and animal rights activists have been campaigning to end the practice for years. About 80% of Nepal's 30 million population are Hindus and many sacrifice animals to appease deities during festivals. Thousands of devotees also travel from India to sacrifice animals at the festival.

On Tuesday, devotees carrying swords and large curved knives called khukurs beheaded more than 3,000 buffaloes near the temple, witnesses said. Animal sacrifices continued on Wednesday when goats and other animals were slaughtered. "There is no justification for this mass killing, and it is truly heartbreaking to witness," said Tanuja Basnet, director of the Nepal unit of Humane Society International, in a release that also called on the Nepal government to introduce a law banning animal sacrifice.

In 2016, Nepal's Supreme Court said the practice should be prohibited, and it called on the government to frame a law that would gradually bring an end to the sacrifices. Rajan Nepal, an official with Nepal's Tourism and Culture Ministry, told Reuters the government has begun to implement the court directive.

"We've issued public appeals and consulted with stakeholders in the temple area," he said. "It is related with tradition and cannot be halted immediately." Devotees believe the sacrifice, meant to appease Gadhimai - an avatar of the Hindu goddess of power, Kali - brings them luck and prosperity.

Authorities deployed 1,100 police to prevent clashes between activists and devotees at the site 10 km (6 miles) from the Indian border. "We can only try and convince devotees not to sacrifice the animals, but cannot force them to stop," said Bikash Khanal, the head of district police in Bara.

Khanal said fewer animals were sacrificed this year compared with five years ago due to awareness campaigns. The heads of the sacrificed animals are buried in huge pits and hides and skins are often sold to traders. Some of the local communities also take the dead animals away for meat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 5-Senior China diplomat visits South Korea to re-set ties

South Korea said it would seek Chinas help to denuclearise the Korean peninsula as one of Beijings most senior diplomats arrived in Seoul on Wednesday to repair ties that soured over the deployment of U.S. anti-missile systems in 2017. Maki...

Brazil could lose its U.N. vote due to debt

Brazil is in danger of losing its vote at the cash-strapped United Nations if it does not pay some of the 400 million it owes, U.N. and Brazilian officials said.Of Brazils 415.8 million bills, 143 million is owed for 2019, they said. Under ...

Arunachal Pradesh govt takes note of decreasing wetland coverage

HIGHLIGHTSArunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed concern over the decreasing area of wetlands of the state.He directed environment and forest departments officials to conduct a survey and map all water bodies in the stat...

SC allows additional terminal at Agra airport, forbids increase in air traffic

The Supreme Court Wednesday permitted building of an additional terminal at airport in Agra near Taj Mahal but made it clear that it would not allow increase in air traffic on the airfield as that will be hazardous to environment and asked ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019