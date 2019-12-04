Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Deutsche Telekom 5G deals on hold pending Huawei ban decision

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 19:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 19:08 IST
UPDATE 1-Deutsche Telekom 5G deals on hold pending Huawei ban decision

Deutsche Telekom has put a hold on all deals related to 5G networks, it said on Wednesday, as it awaits resolution of Germany's stance on potential security concerns over Chinese supplier Huawei .

"In light of the unclear political situation, we are not currently entering into any 5G contracts with any vendor," Deutsche Telekom said. "We are currently informing vendors of this." Deutsche Telekom has launched 5G in a handful of German cities, with its rollout in Berlin based on a pilot project there with Huawei. It plans to expand coverage to 20 German cities next year.

Lawmakers in Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union have, however, rebelled against proposed regulations that would not impose outright bans on any one provider but instead check out the technology and governance of all vendors. They have sided with arguments put forward by the United States that market leader Huawei's equipment contains so-called back doors that expose networks to cyber spies and that it is beholden by law to the Chinese state. Huawei denies this.

"We hope that we will get political clarity for Germany's 5G buildout as soon as possible, so that we do not fall behind," Deutsche Telekom said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Pope accepts resignation of New York state bishop accused of abuse cover-up

The Vatican said on Wednesday that Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Bishop Richard J. Malone of Buffalo, New York, who has been at the center of a sex abuse crisis in his diocese.The Vatican said Francis had appointed the bishop...

Endurance International Group to Host Cloudbazaar, a Cloud and Web Hosting Event in Mumbai

Endurance International Group EIG, a provider of hosting and web presence solutions will be hosting Cloudbazaar on 6th December in Mumbai. Cloudbazaar, now in its 8th edition in Mumbai, is a Cloud and Web Hosting event for web professionals...

Grenade hits police vehicle in Belfast

Northern Irish police said one of their patrol vehicles was hit in a grenade attack in Belfast on Wednesday, in an attempt to kill or injure officers. The vehicle was struck overnight, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said, as it dro...

PNB scam: Proclamation order issued against Nirav, 2 others

A special court here on Wednesday directed Nirav Modi, prime accused in the over USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank PNB scam, and two others, to appear before it by January 15, failing which it will proceed to declare them proclaimed offend...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019