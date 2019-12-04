Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sri Lanka rejects Swiss request to fly staffer for treatment

  • PTI
  • |
  • Colombo
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 21:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 21:05 IST
Sri Lanka rejects Swiss request to fly staffer for treatment

Colombo, Dec 4 (AP) Sri Lanka's foreign minister said Wednesday that the government has rejected a request from the Swiss Embassy to allow one of its local employees to be flown out for medical treatment after a group allegedly abducted and threatened her to disclose embassy information. Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena said the woman has not made a statement to police about the incident despite repeated requests. Switzerland has said the woman is not able to give a statement because of ill health.

"A request has come to fly her and her family out of the country to Switzerland for medical treatment," Gunawardena said, adding that Swiss officials tried to bring an ambulance aircraft for the purpose. On Tuesday, the government obtained a court order blocking the embassy employee from leaving the country without making a police statement.

Gunawardena said despite not receiving a formal complaint from either the woman or the Swiss ambassador about the November 25 incident, police carried out an investigation based on limited information provided by the ambassador and found there was "very little truth" to the allegation. "We feel this is all another step of misinformation, bringing falsehood, throwing mud at the political leadership of our country," Gunawardena said.

Gunawardena on Wednesday summoned all foreign envoys based in Colombo to explain the government's position. The Sri Lankan government said earlier that evidence collected on the woman's movements and technical information did not support the sequence of events given by the embassy.

The Swiss foreign ministry said Monday that State Secretary Pascale Baeriswyl summoned Sri Lankan Ambassador Karunasena Hettiarachchi and asked him to explain the evidence. She also said Switzerland had no interest in delaying investigations by Sri Lankan authorities, but that the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs "takes its responsibilities to its staff very seriously".

A Sri Lankan police investigator, Nishantha Silva, fled to Switzerland following the election of Gotabaya Rajapaksa as president on November 16. Silva had been investigating alleged abductions, torture, killings and enforced disappearances of journalists and activists when Rajapaksa was the defense chief under his brother Mahinda Rajapaksa's presidency from 2005 to 2015.

As defence chief, Gotabaya Rajapaksa was accused of overseeing what were known as "white van" abduction squads that whisked away critics. Some of them were returned after being tortured, while others were never seen again. Gotabaya Rajapaksa has denied the allegations. (AP) SCY

SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Ggn: Fake call centre busted; 14 held for duping people on pretext of jobs

Police have busted a fake call centre in Haryanas Gurgaon district and arrested 14 people, including eight woman, for allegedly duping unemployed youths on the pretext of getting them jobs in multinational companies, an official said on Wed...

Sale of MK-45 guns will improve India's capability to meet threats: Pentagon

The Pentagon said on Wednesday that the proposed sale of MK-45 naval guns to India will improve the countrys capability to meet current and future threats. The Trump Administration last month notified to the US Congress its determination to...

Soccer-UEFA president criticises VAR use, says football needs uncertainty

Football needs uncertainty, the head of European soccer body UEFA said on Wednesday, as he criticized the way VAR technology had changed the character of football matches. Aleksander Ceferin said that UEFA would propose soccers rulemaking I...

Trump 'willing to compromise' US security, invited foreign interference in polls: Dem leader

President Donald Trump risked national security by directly and explicitly inviting foreign interference to benefit his 2020 reelection effort, a top Democratic Congressional leader claimed on Wednesday as hearings opened to draw up impeach...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019