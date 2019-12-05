Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Peloton says encouraged by some support despite Christmas ad criticism

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 05:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 04:37 IST
UPDATE 2-Peloton says encouraged by some support despite Christmas ad criticism

Exercise bike maker Peloton Interactive Inc said on Wednesday it was encouraged by support from some customers and social media users, despite its Christmas ad coming under criticism for being "sexist" and "dystopian".

Peloton also dropped subscription prices for its fitness video streaming app to $12.99 from $19.49 and extended a free trial period by two weeks. Shares of the company fell about 5% in afternoon trading. "While we're disappointed in how some have misinterpreted this commercial, we are encouraged by - and grateful for - the outpouring of support we've received from those who understand what we were trying to communicate," a company spokeswoman told Reuters.

The advertisement, called "The Gift That Gives Back", shows a woman receiving a Peloton bike as a gift from her husband following which she records her workouts over a year and shares them with him through a video blog. The 30-second ad sparked a storm on Twitter, with several users pegging it as sexist. Some said the husband was "controlling" and "manipulative" as buying his wife an exercise bike suggested that the she needed to lose weight.

Comedian and writer Jess Dweck compared the advertisement, which has been viewed more than 2 million times on YouTube, with an episode of Netflix's dystopian anthology series "Black Mirror" . "This was just a clueless mistake that social media is going to rip you apart over," said Eric Schiffer, chief executive officer of Patriarch Organization, a Los Angeles-based private-equity firm.

"I don't think it's going to create an avalanche of negative implications to revenues." Refinitiv's Eikon Social Media Monitor showed sentiment toward Peloton turned negative on Tuesday, having been firmly positive in the past couple of months.

Founded in 2012, Peloton sells indoor exercise bicycles and offers packages requiring memberships to access live and on-demand classes from home. Its flagship product is a stationary bike priced at over $2,200. The company's stock has risen 10% since its initial public offering in September as investors bet on the growing popularity of its bicycles that offer on-demand workout programs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 5-Mexico sees progress in talks to revise USMCA, says drug protections to ease

Mexicos government said on Wednesday progress was being made toward revising a new North American trade pact that will sharply reduce protections for biologic drugs, in what will be a setback for U.S. pharmaceutical companies. Mexico approv...

UPDATE 1-Australia to trim government as PM demands policy delivery

Australia will cut the number of government departments next year to focus on the continuity of policy and improving service, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday. Government departments will be cut to 14 from Feb. 1, 2020, down f...

Rugby-Folau settlement was a "commercial decision" - RA boss

Rugby Australia RA boss Raelene Castle has defended the governing bodys settlement with Israel Folau as a commercial decision and necessary to avoid the cost and distraction of testing its inclusion policy in court. RA and Folau announced o...

US first lady wades into impeachment fight to defend teen son

US First Lady Melania Trump has publicly rebuked a scholar who used her 13-year-old sons name to make a point during an impeachment hearing against the president. Constitutional law professor Pamela Karlan invoked Barron Trump, the son of D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019