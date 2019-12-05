Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. military completes pullback from northeast Syria, Esper says

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 10:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 10:30 IST
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. military completes pullback from northeast Syria, Esper says

The United States has completed its military pullback in northeastern Syria, settling into a more stable posture of about 600 troops in the rest of the country after repositioning and reducing forces, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said.

Esper's remarks in an interview with Reuters could signal the end of a period of turbulence and uncertainty surrounding the U.S. military presence in Syria after President Donald Trump's initial withdrawal order in October. Since then, troop levels in Syria have fallen about 40 percent from around 1,000.

Esper stressed he retained the ability to move in and out smaller numbers of forces as needed into Syria. But he suggested the number of troops will fluctuate around the 600-level for the foreseeable future. "It will be relatively static around that number. But if we see things happen ... I can dial up a little bit," Esper said late on Wednesday during a flight back from the NATO summit on the outskirts of London.

Esper also didn't rule out being able to reduce U.S. troop levels in Syria further if European allies contributed to the Syria mission. "The coalition is talking a lot again. We could see some allies want to volunteer troops," Esper said, without suggesting any new contribution was imminent.

"If an allied country, a NATO country, decided to give us 50 people, I might be able to turn off 50 people." The U.S. military says it is focused on preventing a resurgence of Islamic State in Syria and carried out a raid last month that led to the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Trump, in London, said he wanted remaining U.S. forces to ensure Syria's oil reserves don't fall back into the militant group's hands. "We kept the oil. And the oil is what fueled ISIS," Trump said, using an acronym for Islamic State.

NO MOVEMENT ON TURKEY S-400S Trump softened his pullout plans for Syria after backlash from Congress, including among key Republicans, who say he cleared the way for a long-threatened Turkish incursion against Kurdish forces in Syria who had been America's top allies in the battle against Islamic State.

NATO diplomats worry that Turkey, a NATO member since 1952 and a critical ally in the Middle East, has increasingly acted unilaterally, launching its incursion in Syria against U.S.-backed forces and buying advanced Russian S-400 air defenses. Washington says the S-400 system is incompatible with NATO air defenses, poses a threat to Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 stealth fighter jets and announced in July it was removing Turkey from the F-35 program. It has also warned of possible U.S. sanctions.

After summit talks between Trump and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Esper suggested Ankara had not budged yet on the S-400 issue. "There's no movement at this point," Esper said.

Still, after lobbying by NATO allies, including the United States, Erdogan backed off from a threat to block defense plans for the Baltic states and Poland unless allies declared Kurdish fighters in Syria terrorists. "I think it was a positive move forward," Esper said, of the change in position by Turkey.

"They've been a valuable part of NATO for decades, from the earliest days. So we got to keep them in the fold."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Gatland keen to work with new All Blacks coach - whoever it is

Warren Gatland says that like most New Zealanders he is paying close attention to the All Blacks search for a new coach and that he will be happy to support Steve Hansens successor when that decision is made. Former Wales coach Gatland took...

Congress chief whip in LS gives adjournment motion notice over 'tariff hike by Telecom companies'

Kodikunnil Suresh, Congress Chief Whip in Lok Sabha, on Thursday gave an Adjournment Motion Notice over tariff hike by Telecom Companies. On Wednesday as well, Suresh had given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over Chinese intrusio...

New app predicts water-related conflict up to year in advance

By Emma Batha LONDON, Dec 5 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Conflicts over water are likely to flare up in Iraq, Mali and India in the coming year, according to the developers of an app launched on Thursday which aims to help prevent violence ...

Biocon Biologics Takes Forward its Mission to Unlock Universal Access to Insulins Globally

BUSAN, South Korea, Dec. 4, 2019 PRNewswire -- Biocon Biologics, a fully integrated pure play global biosimilars organisation, is taking forward its mission of unlocking affordable access to quality insulins for people with diabetes across...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019