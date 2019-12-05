Two killed in Hawaii's Pearl Harbor base shooting: official
Los Angeles, Dec 5 (AFP) A US sailor fatally shot two people and wounded a third at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii on Wednesday before committing suicide, an official said.
The two people killed were Department of Defense civilian employees, while a third civilian was wounded but "in stable condition at (an) area hospital," the official told AFP. (AFP) RS RS
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Los Angeles
- Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard
- Hawaii
- Department of Defense
ALSO READ
UPDATE 2-Philippine Airlines flight to Manila makes emergency landing in Los Angeles
UPDATE 3-Manila-bound Philippine Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Los Angeles
UPDATE 4-Manila-bound Philippine Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Los Angeles
UPDATE 5-Manila-bound Philippine Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Los Angeles
UPDATE 3-Elon Musk arrives at Los Angeles courthouse in defamation trial over 'pedo guy' tweet