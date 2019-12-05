Left Menu
Two killed in Hawaii's Pearl Harbor base shooting: official

  • Los Angeles
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 10:34 IST
Los Angeles, Dec 5 (AFP) A US sailor fatally shot two people and wounded a third at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii on Wednesday before committing suicide, an official said.

The two people killed were Department of Defense civilian employees, while a third civilian was wounded but "in stable condition at (an) area hospital," the official told AFP. (AFP) RS RS

