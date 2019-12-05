REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

The United States has completed its military pullback in northeastern Syria, settling into a more stable posture of about 600 troops in the rest of the country after repositioning and reducing forces, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said.

USA-CHINA-XINJIANG-MEDIA/ China official media blasts U.S. Uighur bill, calls for reprisals

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese official media excoriated the United States and called for harsh reprisals in editorials on Thursday after the U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation requiring a stronger response to Beijing’s treatment of its Uighur Muslim minority. U.S.

CRIME-HAWAII-MILITARY/ U.S. Navy sailor kills two in shooting at Pearl Harbor base, takes own life

A U.S. Navy sailor shot and killed two people at the historic military base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii on Wednesday, military officials said, before fatally shooting himself. USA-ELECTION-BIDEN/

Biden says he would consider Harris for vice presidential slot WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A day after U.S. Senator Kamala Harris ended her 2020 presidential bid, former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading contender for the Democratic nomination, said on Wednesday he would consider her as a potential running mate.

BUSINESS GM-LG-CHEM-JV-EXCLUSIVE/

Exclusive: GM, LG Chem to announce EV battery joint venture in Ohio - sources SEOUL/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - General Motors and South Korea’s LG Chem are set to announce on Thursday a 50:50 joint venture in Ohio to make electric vehicle batteries, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

MUSK-LAWSUIT/ British cave explorer felt 'branded a pedophile' by Elon Musk tweet

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The British cave explorer suing Elon Musk testified on Wednesday he felt “branded a pedophile” by the billionaire entrepreneur, despite Musk’s assertion that his “pedo guy” tweet at the heart of the defamation case was not meant to be taken literally. ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-STAR-WARS/ 'It's bittersweet': Leia has key role as 'Star Wars' wraps Skywalker saga

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The highly anticipated final chapter in the Skywalker film saga will feature a significant role for Princess Leia, the beloved “Star Wars” character played by late actress Carrie Fisher. FILM-1917-PREMIERE/

Inspired by grandfather, 'Bond' director Mendes returns with tense war film '1917' LONDON (Reuters) - Four years after wrapping up his second James Bond film, Oscar-winning director Sam Mendes is back, this time on the front lines of World War One in “1917,” an ambitious drama inspired by his grandfather’s experiences.

SPORTS SPORT-DOPING-RUSSIA-ATHLETICS/

Russian anti-doping chief calls for reform of federation MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s anti-doping chief has called for the dismissal of all national team athletics coaches and the creation of an international working group to help lift the suspension against the country’s athletics federation, a letter seen by Reuters on Wednesday showed.

GOLF-HERO/ Reed, Woodland share lead in Bahamas, Woods stumbles late

Patrick Reed and Gary Woodland set the first-round pace at the windswept Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas on Wednesday while tournament host Tiger Woods was four shots back after faltering over the final two holes. UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS INDIA-ECONOMY/RATES (PIX)

India cenbank set to cut rates for a sixth time The Reserve Bank of India is seen cutting rates for a sixth time despite rising inflation as it tries to revive a moribund economy from its weakest level in more than six years. The RBI is widely expected to cut rates by 25 basis points taking the repo rate to 4.9%.

5 Dec 01:15 ET / 06:15 GMT KINDER MORGAN DE-OUTLOOK/

Kinder Morgan announces 2020 financial expectations U.S. pipeline operator Kinder Morgan Inc is expected to release its 2020 financial outlook on Dec. 2, discussing measures including distributable cash flow, its shareholder dividend and future outlays.

5 Dec 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT EU-ECOFIN/ (PIX) (TV)

EU finance ministers to urge money-laundering, virtual currency reforms EU finance ministers are set to adopt common positions on new rules and supervision of money-laundering risks, regulation of virtual currencies, next steps on capital markets union, energy taxation and financial architecture for development.

5 Dec 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT BRITAIN-ECONOMY/AUTOS

UK new car registrations released, completing W. Europe data Britain's car industry body publishes monthly new sales figures. Demand has been hit by tougher emissions rules, a crackdown on diesel and uncertainty caused by Brexit with registrations forecast to to fall in 2019, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

5 Dec 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT GLOBAL-ECONOMY/FOOD

U.N. agency FAO releases its latest food price index and cereal supply outlook U.N. food agency FAO releases its latest monthly global food price index and its updated cereal supply outlook.

5 Dec 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT TIFFANY-RESULTS/

Tiffany reports third-quarter earnings The U.S. jeweler, which is being bought by French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH in a multi-billion dollar deal, is expected to post a rise in third-quarter same-store sales, after fall for two straight quarters. Tiffany’s improved marketing and new product lines are expected to lure shoppers to its stores. Investors will look out any comments on how trade tensions between the U.S and China and protests in Hong Kong is impacting its business.

5 Dec 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT USA-FED/QUARLES

Federal Reserve's Quarles, FDIC's Williams, NCUA's Hood testify before Senate Banking Committee Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Chair Jelena Williams and National Credit Union Association Chair Rodney Hood testify before the Senate Banking Committee hearing on "Oversight of Financial Regulators," in Washington.

5 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT IMF-ECONOMY/

IMF officials hold regular news briefing IMF officials hold regular news conference to discuss global economic events.

5 Dec 10:30 ET / 15:30 GMT CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

WARCRIMES-AFGHANISTAN/ (TV) Int. Criminal Court hears arguments on Afghanistan war crimes case

Appeals judges at the International Criminal Court hear arguments on prosecution efforts to proceed with a war crimes investigation in Afghanistan, which has put the court at odds with Washington. The prosecutor wants to press ahead with an investigation even after a lower court in April unanimously rejected the request to look into alleged atrocities by Afghan, Taliban and U.S. forces during the war. 5 Dec 03:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS RUSSIA-GOVERNMENT/ (TV)

Prime minister Medvedev speaks to Russian TV channels Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev speaks to heads of Russian television channels.

5 Dec 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT PORTUGAL-USA/POMPEO-SILVA (PIX) (TV)

U.S. Sec of State Pompeo holds press conference with Portuguese foreign minister and defence minister US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo holds press conference with Portuguese Foreign Minister Augusto Santo Silva and Defence Minister Joao Gomes Cravinho after a private meeting to discuss bilateral relations and multilateral themes such as NATO and the situation in Venezuela.

5 Dec 05:40 ET / 10:40 GMT CLIMATE-CHANGE/CORALS (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

In New York lab, centuries-old corals hold clues to climate shifts Some 20 miles from New York City, a team of paleoclimate scientists is looking for clues about global environmental changes in organisms not usually found around here: corals.

5 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT SOUTHKOREA-CHINA/ (PIX) (TV)

Senior Chinese diplomat meets South Korean president in Seoul A high-ranking Chinese diplomat, State Councillor and foreign minister Wang Yi, meets South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Seoul.

5 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT USA-CONGRESS/MNUCHIN (TV)

Tresaury Secretary Steven Mnuchin discusses regulatory agenda with Congress Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin testifies before House Financial Services Committee. Mnuchin will discuss Trump administration's efforts to trim rules on financial sector, which Democrats have cautioned could pose additional risks to U.S. economy.

5 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)