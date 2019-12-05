Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man burnt to death in freak accident at Lagos church

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lagos
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 17:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 17:22 IST
Man burnt to death in freak accident at Lagos church

Lagos, Dec 5 (AFP) A man was burnt to death on Thursday after a pastor mistook petrol for water during a healing service in Lagos, the emergency services said. "The pastor picked a keg believing it contained water not knowing it was filled with petrol," said Ibrahim Farinloye of the National Emergency Management Agency.

"In the process of emptying the contents on the man, a lit candle nearby sparked fire that engulfed both of them," Farinloye told AFP. The church fire in the Baruwa area in the north of the sprawling city spread to nearby oil pipelines, which burst into flames, he added.

"We have recovered the body of a man. He was burned beyond recognition, while another person (the pastor) was injured with severe burns," Farinloye said. The head of Lagos state emergency service LASEMA, Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the accident, adding that operations were under way to extinguish the pipeline blaze.

"We are responding quickly to put out the fire. Only one body has been recovered, while the other person who was injured is receiving treatment," he added. (AFP) AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Telematics Aftermarket Vendors Face Intensified Competition in Connected Truck Solutions in Brazil

&#160;The connected trucks market is gaining traction in Brazil, with fleet companies eager to improve driver and truck performance through data acquisition. In 2018, the installed base of the connected truck market was estimated to be appr...

UP cop marries 'second time'; booked for cheating

A woman has lodged a complaint against a sub-inspector in Uttar Pradeshs Agra district for allegedly marrying her despite having a wife and two children, an official said on Thursday. The 35-year-old woman filed the case at Sikandra police ...

Cricket-As World T20 looms, India to focus on fielding best side - Kohli

India will experiment less and look to play their best Twenty20 side with just over 10 months left before the T20 World Cup, captain Virat Kohli said at Hyderabad on the eve of a three-match series against West Indies on Thursday. Kohlis me...

Indonesia to fire airline CEO over smuggling accusation

Indonesias state-owned enterprise minister says he will fire and seek the prosecution of the head of the national airline after he was implicated in the smuggling of a Harley Davidson motorcycle into the country on a new jet. The minister, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019