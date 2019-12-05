Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Japanese doctor made the Afghan deserts green, until deadly attack

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kabul
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 20:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 20:30 IST
UPDATE 1-Japanese doctor made the Afghan deserts green, until deadly attack
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Tetsu Nakamura, the Japanese doctor and aid worker killed in Afghanistan on Wednesday, was inspired to make the country's deserts green by the deaths of children in a clinic he ran in a drought-stricken rural area. "You'd hear a child screaming in the waiting room, but by the time you got there they'd be dead," he told NHK television in an October program.

"That happened almost every day. They were so malnourished that things like diarrhea could kill them ... My thinking was that if those patients had had clean water and enough to eat, they would have survived." His death in a Wednesday attack by unknown gunmen who riddled the car he and five others were driving with bullets left both Afghanistan and Japan in mourning.

Born in western Japan, Nakamura, 73, trained as a doctor and answered a 1984 recruitment call to work in a clinic treating leprosy in the Pakistani city of Peshawar, attracted by the region's stark beauty. He began treating Afghan refugees who were pouring over the border in the wake of the 1979 Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, which led to him opening a clinic in that country in 1991.

"I couldn't ignore the Afghans," he said. On Thursday, a number of Afghan civil society activists gathered outside the Japanese embassy in Kabul for a candlelight vigil to pay tribute to Nakamura's humanitarian engagements in Afghanistan.

"Afghans will never forget his services for this country," said Rahimullah Samandar, a civil society activist. "The whole nation will love him and keep him in their memories." Following a devastating 2000 drought which brought scores of starving and ill people to his clinic, he first helped bore wells and then came up with the idea of an irrigation canal, inspired by similarities between Japanese and Afghan rivers.

In 2003 - the same year Nakamura was awarded the Ramon Magsaysay Award, often called Asia's Nobel - construction began. After six grueling years of labor, much of it by hand and in temperatures as high as 50 Celsius, the canal was finally completed. Since then, some 16,000 hectares (40,000 acres) of the desert have been brought back to life, making Nakamura such a widely revered figure in Afghanistan that earlier this year he became the first foreigner awarded Afghan citizenship.

"As a doctor, nothing is better than healing patients and sending them home," and re-greening the desert did the same for rural Afghanistan, Nakamura told NHK "A hospital treats patients one by one, but this helps an entire village...I love seeing a village that's been brought back to life."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Temps below normal at several places in North India, Delhi records season's lowest at 7.6 Deg C

The mercury dipped below the normal in several parts of north India with Delhi recording the seasons lowest at 7.6 degrees Celsius, while Kargil shivered at minus 17 degrees Celsius. There was no respite for Himachal Pradesh as cold winds s...

French cosy up in carpools to beat transport strike

Quentin Louedec, a 28-year-old engineer, usually struggles to find anyone wanting to share a ride on his daily three km two-mile commute to the Val-de-Seine industrial zone in northern Paris. But not on Thursday.Demand on carpooling apps su...

UPDATE 4-Pelosi says Democrats to pursue articles of impeachment against Trump

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said she has directed a House committee to draft articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump over his effort to pressure Ukraine to investigate a political rival, a h...

India wins whopping 56 medals, breaches 100-mark to consolidate top spot in South Asian Games

Led by strong performances by wushu players and swimmers, India breached the 100-medal mark by winning a whopping 56 medals on the fourth day of competitions to consolidate its top position in the South Asian Games here on Thursday. India s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019