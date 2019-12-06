Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. military could add troops to Middle East, but struggles to explain plans

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 00:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 00:01 IST
U.S. military could add troops to Middle East, but struggles to explain plans

The United States military struggled on Thursday to explain its plans for potential increases in U.S. forces in the Middle East amid concerns Iran could carry out further aggressive actions in the region. U.S. officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told Reuters the United States was considering sending thousands of additional troops to the Middle East to deter Iran, but that no decision had been made and the situation remained fluid.

The officials cited intelligence over the past month indicating that Iran had been repositioning forces and weapons. The Pentagon on Wednesday strongly denied a Wall Street Journal report that the United States was considering sending 14,000 additional troops to the region.

Lawmakers on Thursday pressed John Rood, the Pentagon's No. 3 official, on whether additional troops were being considered for the Middle East. "Based on what we're seeing with our concerns about the threat picture, it is possible that we would need to adjust our force posture," Rood said.

"We are always considering and in fact, based on the threat situation in the Middle East are watching that, and as necessary the secretary of defense has told me he intends to make changes to our force posture there," Rood said. Lawmakers appeared frustrated by Rood's answers. Republican Senator Josh Hawley said he wanted to hear from Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

"I'd like to hear from him today on this issue ... I'd like to have it in public because the Pentagon has now made multiple contradictory public statements," Hawley said. The United States has already dispatched about 14,000 additional troops to the Middle East since May, backed by bombers and air defense personnel, to act as a deterrent against what Washington says is provocative Iranian behavior.

The Pentagon's openness to deploying additional troops is unsurprising, given regular planning meant to address potential spikes in tensions with Iran, which is struggling with U.S. sanctions and street protests. Iranian security forces may have killed more than 1,000 people since the protests over gasoline price hikes began in mid-November, U.S. Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook said on Thursday, in what would mark the bloodiest disturbances since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Tensions have risen in the Gulf since attacks on oil tankers during the summer, including off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, and a major assault on energy facilities in Saudi Arabia. The United States has blamed Iran, which has denied being behind the attacks on global energy infrastructure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

CSIR and BHEL sign MoU to commercialization on large scale

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Methane emission in lakes require rethink on climate change, reveals study

A new study accomplished by a team from Swansea University has provided new insights into how the greenhouse gas methane is being produced in the surface waters of lakes that should signal a rethink on the global methane cycle. After all, m...

UPDATE 2-Green bonds set for shake up as EU agrees rules for sustainable financial products

The 200 billion green bond market is set for a shakeup after the European Union on Thursday reached a deal on a new set of rules governing which financial products can be called green and sustainable. Under the agreement, all financial prod...

Peru and U.S. close to signing deal to counter Chinese influence in region -diplomat

Peru and Washington are in the final stages of talks on a deal to promote American investments in the South American country as part of a U.S. initiative to counter Chinese influence in the region, a Peruvian diplomat told Reuters.The Unite...

Saudi Aramco shares priced at top of range in world's biggest IPO

State-owned oil giant Saudi Aramco has priced its initial public offering IPO at the top of its indicative range, the company said on Thursday, making it the worlds biggest flotation by raising more than Alibabas 25 billion listing in 2014....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019