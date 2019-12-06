Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil will not hold up climate deal over funding demand

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Brasilia
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 04:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 03:28 IST
Brazil will not hold up climate deal over funding demand

Brazil will not hold up a deal settling the final items of the Paris Agreement on climate change over demand for more international funding for domestic environmental efforts, a senior Brazilian diplomat said on Thursday.

Brazil's Environment Minister Ricardo Salles has made securing more money for the country's environmental efforts his top priority at UN climate talks underway in Madrid since Monday, even though environmental groups have criticized the country's government for failing to prevent a surge in the destruction of the Amazon rainforest this year. Earmarking funding for specific countries is not part of the UN negotiations, which are focused on setting rules for how the Paris accord will be implemented, leaving unclear how Salles' demand factored into negotiations.

"There is no relation between these things. Yes, the minister has come with this argument, and he has well-founded arguments for the case he is making. But this has no relation with the other topics of negotiation here," said Marco Tulio Cabral, the No. 2 ranking diplomat from Brazil's foreign minister at the summit. "Yesterday we had a long meeting and he at no point established this link. These things are not linked. This negotiation is happening in parallel," he told a gathering of Brazilian nongovernmental representatives.

Last month, Salles said that at this summit he would find out how much Brazil will get off a planned $100 billion in annual climate financing that developed countries promised developing countries by 2020. Separately, he told Brazilian newspaper Folha de S.Paulo that Brazil should get at least $10 billion of this funding.

The minister is a loyalist of right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro, who has prioritized the economic development of the Amazon rainforest. Environmentalists say his policies have emboldened land speculators, ranchers and farmers they blame for Amazon deforestation reaching an 11-year high. Bolsonaro says Brazil has one of the best environmental records, accusing the media of demonizing him.

Salles made the unusual move of attending the full two weeks of the conference instead of waiting for the second week when ministers from other countries arrive. Reuters reported on Monday that members of the negotiations team arriving in Madrid were in the dark as to why Salles was attending early and were left unclear on his goals or if he would support a deal.

Cabral said the negotiations are progressing but far from being done. "We came here with a constructive spirit to seek a deal," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

CSIR and BHEL sign MoU to commercialization on large scale

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

"Tired, afraid, fed up": a grenade found in one Madrid social centre hits a nerve

A minors reception centre in Madrid became the focus for clashing views on immigration and social welfare on Thursday, after police defused a grenade found there a day earlier.The row around the centre, in the suburb of Hortaleza, crystalli...

Gerry Garcia's Alligator guitar could sell for $400,000 at L.A. auction

A battered Fender Stratocaster played by the late Grateful Dead frontman Jerry Garcia could fetch up to 400,000 at an auction in Los Angeles next week.The guitar, nicknamed Alligator because of the distinctive green alligator sticker on the...

Canada says it will be tough challenge to get trade deal ratified by U.S.

Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland on Thursday said it would be a tough challenge to get a new three-nation continental trade agreement ratified by the United States.The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement was signed in Nove...

FACTBOX-Alphabet's 'Other bets' in focus as Google's Pichai takes helm

Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai will replace Larry Page as CEO of parent Alphabet Inc , heralding a new chapter for the company that helped reshape the global tech industry under its co-founders Page and Sergey Brin.To grow bey...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019