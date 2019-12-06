Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: Gas pipe explosion kills 11 in western Iran

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 13:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 13:35 IST
Report: Gas pipe explosion kills 11 in western Iran

Tehran, Dec 6 (AP) An explosion of a heating gas pipe killed at least 11 people and injured 42 others during a wedding ceremony in western Iran, the country's state TV reported on Friday. The report said five children and five women were among those killed in the explosion, which took place late on Thursday evening in the predominantly Kurdish city of Saqqez, about 450 kilometers (255 miles) west of the capital, Tehran.

Three of the injured were reported to be in serious condition. The TV report said the incident happened following a leak from the pipe feeding the heater inside the wedding hall. The government announced a one-day public mourning in western Kurdistan province.

Iran occasionally sees such incidents, which are mainly blamed on widespread disregard for safety measures, old and outdated equipment and inadequate emergency services. In 2005, a fire broke out in a mosque in central Tehran during prayers, killing 59 worshipers and injuring about 250 people. (AP)

NSA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Honeywell and IIT Kharagpur Strike a Winning Combination

Company hires 40 interns and 36 employees a campus record New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire India As Honeywell India celebrates the 25th anniversary of its India Technology Center, the Indian Institute of Technology IIT, Kharagpur ha...

CIMC Tianda Wins India s Single Largest State-Owned Airport Baggage System Order Worth 360 Million Yuan

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 6, 2019 PRNewswire -- Recently, CIMC Tiandas subsidiary Pteris Global Limited hereinafter referred to as Pteris won the baggage handling system project of the new terminal of Chennai International Airport, India, with...

Greaves Cotton Launches BS-VI Compliant, World's Cleanest Single Cylinder Diesel Engine

A significant step to support OEMs in India Becomes first 3W single-cylinder Diesel engine maker in the country to secure BS-VI certification MUMBAI, Dec. 6, 2019 PRNewswire -- Greaves Cotton, a diversified engineering company and market l...

TRS MP expresses surprise over encounter in T'gana

TRS MP expresses surprise over encounter in Tgana Hyderabad, Dec 6 PTI TRS Parliamentary Party leader and Rajya Sabha member K Keshava Rao on Friday said they thought justice in the woman veterinarian rape and murder would be delivered thr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019