China-made Tesla cars recommended for Chinese subsidies - ministry

  • Updated: 06-12-2019 14:18 IST
  • Created: 06-12-2019 14:01 IST
China's Industry Ministry has placed Chinese-built Tesla Inc. Model 3 cars on a list of vehicles recommended receiving subsidies for new energy vehicles, according to a document published on Friday.

It was not immediately what level of subsidy China would grant the Tesla car, which is built in the U.S. firm's Shanghai car plant.

A Tesla representative confirmed the company's vehicles had been recommended for subsidies.

