Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bill introduced in US Congress to name post office in Houston after slain Sikh police officer

  • PTI
  • |
  • Houston
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 15:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 15:12 IST
Bill introduced in US Congress to name post office in Houston after slain Sikh police officer

A legislation has been introduced in the US Congress to name a post office in Houston after slain Indian-American Sikh police officer Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal, who was shot dead on duty during a traffic stop in Texas in September, to recognise his ultimate sacrifice. Dhaliwal, 42, was the first Sikh sheriff’s deputy in Harris county with a population of over 10,000 Sikhs. He made national headlines when he was allowed to grow a beard and wear a turban on the job.

He was gunned down on September 27 while conducting a routine mid-day traffic stop in northwest of Houston. "Deputy Dhaliwal represented the very best of our community...he worked for equality, connection, and community through his life of service to others," Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher said as she introduced the legislation that calls for naming the post office located at 315 Addicks Howell Road as the 'Deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal Post Office'.

"The Deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal Post Office will serve as a permanent reminder of his service, his sacrifice, and his example for us all. I am honoured to be able to recognise Deputy Dhaliwal in this way, and look forward to working with all of my Texas colleagues to pass this legislation quickly," Fletcher said. "This is a fitting honour for my late friend, Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal. As a member of the community, he inspired many-with a vibrant spirit and infectious optimism. His loss has left a void, but his legacy will continue to live on through his family, friends, and the entire community,” said Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia.

"Deputy Dhaliwal was a committed member of our office and community who served with the utmost integrity. Thanks to Congresswoman Fletcher for honoring his service and sacrifice with the introduction of this legislation," said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Last month, the Houston Police Department announced a policy allowing officers to wear articles of faith while on duty, becoming the largest law enforcement agency in Texas to do so.

In October, Congresswoman Fletcher led the entire Houston delegation in introducing a resolution to honour the life and mourn the loss of Deputy Dhaliwal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Argentine mystery over economy chief chills markets; three contenders lead race

As Argentinas new government prepares to take power, the key role of economy chief is shrouded in mystery, with a trio of economists leading the field as the country grapples with how to fight inflation, recession and rising debt.President-...

UPDATE 2-Kenya arrests gold-loving Nairobi governor on suspicion of corruption

Kenyan police arrested the Nairobi County governor, known for his chunky gold jewellery and impromptu raps, on Friday on corruption charges, a high profile move in the governments much trumpeted anti-graft push. Chief public prosecutor Noor...

UPDATE 1-Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric says new PM must be chosen without foreign interference

Iraqs top Shiite Muslim cleric said on Friday that a new prime minister must be chosen without foreign interference after the incumbent Adel Abdul Mahdi announced his resignation a week ago.Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani urged political lea...

No Indian study has shown pollution shortens life:Javadekar

Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday said no Indian study has shown any correlation between pollution and shortening of lifespan. Let us not create a fear psychosis among people, he told Lok Sabha in response to a query about studies...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019