Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japanese doctor's family to bring body home from Afghanistan

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kabul
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 19:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 19:12 IST
Japanese doctor's family to bring body home from Afghanistan

Kabul, Dec 6 (AP) The wife of a 73-year-old Japanese physician killed earlier this week in a roadside shooting in eastern Afghanistan wept softly as she stood by her husband's coffin in a Kabul hospital Friday. She arrived in the capital earlier Friday with her daughter and three of Dr Tetsu Nakamura's colleagues, including a childhood friend.

They will take his body home to the city of Fukuoka on Saturday. The killing of Nakamura, known as “Uncle Murad” to the villagers whose lives he helped change for the better, has shocked many Afghans across the country.

Nakamura was gunned down along with five Afghans on Wednesday as they travelled to the Nangarhar provincial capital of Jalalabad. The gunmen fled the scene and police say their investigation is still looking for those behind the attack. The Taliban have denied any connection to the slaying.

A Japanese flag was placed nearby Nakamura's coffin, which was draped in a white cloth and covered with yellow flowers. Uniformed Afghan soldiers stood nearby as the family, accompanied by Japan's ambassador to Afghanistan Mitsuji Suzuka, paid their final respects.

The Afghan government is expected to hold a memorial service on Saturday to honor Nakamura's service to Afghanistan. He arrived in the country in 2008 and took the lead in building irrigation infrastructures in eastern Nangarhar province.

Earlier this year, President Ashraf Ghani awarded Nakamura honorary Afghan citizenship. Candlelit vigils have been held across Afghanistan condemning his killing and on Friday, the governor in eastern Khost province, Mohammad Alim Fedayye, named a square inside the provincial capital for Nakamura.

Also Friday, demonstrators protested outside the Pakistani Embassy in Kabul, accusing Pakistan's intelligence services of involvement in Nakamura's death. There was no evidence of the allegation. Pakistan and Afghanistan routinely exchange accusations.

Hundreds of social media posts also expressed sorrow and outrage over the attack. One post carried a drawing of the Japanese physician, with the words: “Sorry we couldn't save you Nakamura.” (AP) RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

CBI books Allahabad High Court judge in a corruption case, searches residence

The CBI has booked Allahabad High Court judge Justice S N Shukla in a corruption case for allegedly favouring a medical college and carried out searches at his Lucknow residence, officials said on Friday. Along with Justice Shri Narain Shuk...

Structural differences in brains of children whose parents have depression: Study

A study conducted in the United States revealed that there are structural differences in the brains of those children whose parents have depression. The condition of depression typically arises during adolescence. While the causes of depres...

Google Maps may soon show well-lit paths for night safety

To help you walk towards home safely, Google Maps is reportedly planning on adding a new feature to its service to highlight brightly lit streets.As discovered by XDA Developers, the new feature called Lighting will help users identify stre...

Ambedkar's statue deface in Amethi

Some people defaced a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar on his 64th death anniversary here, police said on Friday. The statue installed at Ambedkar Park in Janta Nagar of Bhadar block under the Amethi assembly segment was found defaced on Friday mor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019