UPDATE 2-Shooter at U.S. Navy base in Pensacola, Florida, is 'confirmed dead'
Authorities said there had been an "active shooter" on Friday at Naval Air Station Pensacola, a U.S. Navy base in Florida, before saying the shooter was dead a few minutes later, according to the Escambia County Sheriffs.
The circumstances of the episode remained unclear. Amber Southard, a sheriff's spokeswoman, said there was a shooter on the base in Florida's Panhandle. Within a few minutes, her office said in a statement that "the shooter is confirmed dead." The statement did not provide further information.
On Wednesday, a sailor shot three civilians at the historic Pearl Harbor military base in Hawaii, killing two of them before taking his own life.
