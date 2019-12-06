Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jaishankar meets Israeli counterpart Katz in Rome on sidelines of Mediterranean Dialogues

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jerusalem
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 21:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 21:04 IST
Jaishankar meets Israeli counterpart Katz in Rome on sidelines of Mediterranean Dialogues
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met his Israeli counterpart Israel Katz in Rome on the sidelines of the Mediterranean Dialogues and discussed issues of bilateral cooperation. The meeting was scheduled at the request of the Israeli side and is the first between the two leaders, sources said.

"Glad to meet FM @Israel_katz of Israel. Useful exchange of views on regional issues and a productive conversation on bilateral cooperation," Jaishankar tweeted after the meeting. Mediterranean Dialogues (MED) is an annual high-level initiative promoted by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and ISPI (Italian Institute for International Political Studies).

Its goal is to rethink traditional approaches to the area complementing analyses of current challenges with new ideas and suggestions and to draft a new "positive agenda", addressing shared challenges at both the regional and the international levels. Launched in 2015, the annual event has become an important platform for high–level talks on the broader Mediterranean, engaging prominent leaders from the region, business leaders, civil society, media, and academia.

The three-day event kicked off on December 5 in Rome. Jaishankar began his visit to Italy with a meeting with Senator Roberta Pinotti, president of India–Italy Parliamentary Friendship Group.

After meeting Pinotti, Jaishanker tweeted, "Appreciate her strong support for our ties." The minister also met a cross-section of Italian Members of Parliament from various regions.

"Welcomed their understanding of India's concerns and aspirations. Agreed to work together to realise the full potential of our partnership," Jaishankar tweeted after the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Health News Roundup: Novartis CEO plans 80+ submissions for drug approvals through 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. lawmaker says Uber must take action after disclosing sexual assault reports

The chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee urged Uber Technologies Inc to take action after the company disclosed Thursday it received over 3,000 reports of sexual assault, related to its 1.3 billion rides in the ...

Punjab govt launches ESTAC programme for startups

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday launched Enable Startup Track Acceleration ESTAC programme during Progressive Punjab Investors Summit-2019, with an aim to foster entrepreneurship and innovation in the state. ESTAC is a serie...

Indian sports fraternity lauds police for killing of four rape accused in Hyderabad

The Indian sports fraternity on Friday lauded the police for killing the four men accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian in Hyderabad. The four accused were killed in retaliatory firing by police near Hyderabad onFriday morn...

India sensitizes missions abroad against Nithyananda

The government has canceled the passport of rape-accused self-styled godman Nithyananda even as the Ecuadorian government denied that it has granted asylum to him. External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said all Indian mission...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019