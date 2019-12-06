Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 6-Four killed including shooter at U.S. Navy base in Pensacola, Florida

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 21:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 21:32 IST
UPDATE 6-Four killed including shooter at U.S. Navy base in Pensacola, Florida

Three people were killed by a shooter on Friday at Naval Air Station Pensacola, a major U.S. Navy base in Florida, before sheriff's deputies fatally shot the shooter, authorities said, the second deadly shooting at a U.S. military installation this week.

An "active shooter" was encountered on the base on Friday morning, according to the Escambia County sheriff's office. A few minutes later, the shooter was dead, officials said.

A sheriff's deputy fatally shot the shooter in a classroom on the base, Sheriff David Morgan said at a news conference on Friday morning. He declined to share any details about the suspected shooter's identity. "Walking through the crime scene was like being on the set of a movie," Morgan said.

Two sheriff's deputies were injured, one shot in the arm, the other in the knee, but both were expected to survive, officials said at the news conference. Eight people were being treated at Baptist Hospital, hospital spokeswoman Kathy Bowers said.

U.S. President Donald Trump had been briefed and was monitoring the situation, a White House spokesman said. On Wednesday, a sailor shot three civilians at the historic Pearl Harbor military base in Hawaii, killing two of them before taking his own life.

The Pensacola base, which is near Florida's border with Alabama, is a major training site for the Navy and home to its aerobatic flight demonstration squadron, the Blue Angels. The base employs more than about 16,000 military and 7,400 civilian personnel, according to the base's website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Health News Roundup: Novartis CEO plans 80+ submissions for drug approvals through 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Jaishankar is misleading HC, claims Congress's Gaurav Pandya

Congress leader Gaurav Pandya alleged before the Gujarat High Court on Friday that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankars claim that the Supreme Court rejected Congress plea about Rajya Sabha bypoll on merit was misleading. Pandya lost to...

Home Secy writes to states, asks them to ensure security of women

The Centre has asked all states to take every possible steps for the security of women, saying it was the highest priority of the government. In a letter to chief secretaries of all states, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla said that h...

Will support CAB if citizenship given to all communities:

Slamming the Centre over the Citizenship Amendment Bill and its proposal for a pan-India NRC, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Friday that both were against the basic principles of the Constitution. She said she would sup...

French SNCF says railway traffic will still be disrupted Monday

French railways company SNCF said on Friday it expected rail traffic would still be heavily disrupted on Monday, based on statements from transport unions.Over the weekend, we expect to see a level of disruption similar to the past two days...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019