UPDATE 7-Four killed including shooter at U.S. Navy base in Pensacola, Florida

  Reuters
  • |
  Florida
  • |
  Updated: 07-12-2019 00:28 IST
  • |
  Created: 06-12-2019 23:13 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Four people including a shooter were killed on Friday at Naval Air Station Pensacola, a major U.S. Navy base in Florida, and several other people were injured, authorities said, the second deadly shooting at a U.S. military installation this week.

The first reports of an "active shooter" on the base came through to the Escambia County sheriff's office at about 6:51 a.m., officials said. A few minutes later, a sheriff's deputy fatally shot the shooter in a classroom on the base, Sheriff David Morgan said at a news conference on Friday morning.

"Walking through the crime scene was like being on the set of a movie," Morgan said. He declined to share any details about the suspected shooter's identity. Two sheriff's deputies were injured, one shot in the arm, the other in the knee, but both were expected to survive, officials said at the news conference.

Eight people were taken to Baptist Hospital for treatment, hospital spokeswoman Kathy Bowers said. Sheriff's officials said one of the three victims died after being taken to the hospital, but it was unclear whether that victim was one of the eight who arrived at Baptist. Bowers declined to say.

While military bases house the nation's most powerful armaments, military personnel normally are restricted from carrying weapons on base unless they are part of their daily duties. Nonetheless, U.S. military bases have seen deadly mass shootings before, including one in Ford Hood, Texas, in 2009 that left 13 dead and one at the Washington Navy Yard in 2013 that killed 12. U.S. President Donald Trump had been briefed and was monitoring the situation, a White House spokesman said.

On Wednesday, a sailor shot three civilians at the historic Pearl Harbor military base in Hawaii, killing two of them before taking his own life. The Pensacola base, which is near Florida's border with Alabama, is a major training site for the Navy and home to its aerobatic flight demonstration squadron, the Blue Angels. The base employs more than about 16,000 military and 7,400 civilian personnel, according to the base's website.

Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson said at the news conference that the base is "an incredibly important part of our community." "We're a military town," he said. "Our hearts and prayers are connected to all of those that serve us every day."

