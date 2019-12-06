Left Menu
UPDATE 8-Saudi national suspected in shooting incident at U.S. Navy base in Florida

  Reuters
  • |
  Florida
  • |
  Updated: 07-12-2019 00:09 IST
  • |
  Created: 06-12-2019 23:33 IST
UPDATE 8-Saudi national suspected in shooting incident at U.S. Navy base in Florida
The suspected shooter involved in a deadly incident on Friday at Naval Air Station Pensacola, a major U.S. Navy base in Florida, was believed to be a Saudi national in the United States for training, two U.S. defense officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Four people including the shooter were killed in the episode, authorities said, the second deadly shooting at a U.S. military installation this week. The first reports of an "active shooter" on the base came through to the Escambia County sheriff's office at about 6:51 a.m., officials said.

A few minutes later, a sheriff's deputy fatally shot the shooter in a classroom on the base, Sheriff David Morgan said at a news conference on Friday morning. "Walking through the crime scene was like being on the set of a movie," Morgan said. He declined to share any details about the suspected shooter's identity.

Two sheriff's deputies were injured, one shot in the arm, the other in the knee, but both were expected to survive, officials said at the news conference.

