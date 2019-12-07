Left Menu
Elon Musk cleared of defamation over 'pedo guy' tweet

  • Los Angeles
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 04:51 IST
  • Created: 07-12-2019 04:31 IST
Tesla co-founder Elon Musk was cleared of defamation on Friday by a jury in Los Angeles over a tweet in which he labeled a British caver "pedo guy". The jury deliberated less than an hour before ruling in favor of Musk and clearing him of any liability in the high-profile case that pitted him against Vernon Unsworth.

Unsworth had sought $190 million in damages from the tech billionaire.

