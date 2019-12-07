Elon Musk cleared of defamation over 'pedo guy' tweet
Tesla co-founder Elon Musk was cleared of defamation on Friday by a jury in Los Angeles over a tweet in which he labeled a British caver "pedo guy". The jury deliberated less than an hour before ruling in favor of Musk and clearing him of any liability in the high-profile case that pitted him against Vernon Unsworth.
Unsworth had sought $190 million in damages from the tech billionaire.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
