Elon Musk cleared of defamation over 'pedo guy' tweet

Tesla co-founder Elon Musk was cleared of defamation on Friday by a jury in Los Angeles over a tweet in which he labeled a British caver "pedo guy". The jury deliberated less than an hour before ruling in favor of Musk and clearing him of any liability in the high-profile case that pitted him against Vernon Unsworth.

Unsworth had sought $190 million in damages from the tech billionaire.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)