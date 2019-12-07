Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China
U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday called for the World Bank to stop loaning money to China, his latest strike at Beijing as the two countries continue negotiating a trade deal.
"Why is the World Bank loaning money to China? Can this be possible? China has plenty of money, and if they don't, they create it. STOP!" Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.
