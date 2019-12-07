Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudi shooter assailed US as 'nation of evil' before base attack: SITE

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 09:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 09:02 IST
Saudi shooter assailed US as 'nation of evil' before base attack: SITE

Washington, Dec 7 (AFP) The Saudi military student who killed three people at a US naval base on Friday assailed America as a "nation of evil" prior to the attack, the SITE Intelligence Group said. SITE, which monitors jihadist media, identified the shooter as Mohammed al-Shamrani, saying he had posted a short manifesto on Twitter that read: "I'm against evil, and America as a whole has turned into a nation of evil."

"I'm not against you for just being American, I don't hate you because your freedoms, I hate you because every day you supporting, funding and committing crimes not only against Muslims but also humanity," he wrote. (AFP) PMS PMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Android One-certified Nokia 2.3 launched: Price, Specs, and availability

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Make law to hang culprits within stipulated time, says Mayawati after Unnao rape victim's death

After the death of the Unnao rape victim who was set ablaze while on her way to a court, BSP chief Mayawati said that the central government should make a law to hang the culprits in such cases within the stipulated time. Talking to Twitter...

UPDATE 2-Mexico says "good progress" on trade deal although work remains

Negotiators working to close a new North American trade deal have made good progress but many elements are not yet resolved, Mexicos deputy foreign minister said on Friday.Mexico approved the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement USMCA this...

Atletico title hopes suffer another blow after Villarreal draw

Atletico Madrids title hopes look to be all-but over after a goalless draw away at Villarreal raised further doubts about their progress under coach Diego Simeone. After losing at home to Barcelona last weekend, another slip means Atletico ...

PG&E says reached agreement with wildfire victims

Bankrupt California power producer PGE Corp said on Friday it had reached an agreement to resolve individual claims relating to the 2017 and 2018 wildfires and the 2015 butte fire.In a final major settlement, the company said it had reached...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019