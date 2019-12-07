Saudi shooter assailed US as 'nation of evil' before base attack: SITE

Washington, Dec 7 (AFP) The Saudi military student who killed three people at a US naval base on Friday assailed America as a "nation of evil" prior to the attack, the SITE Intelligence Group said. SITE, which monitors jihadist media, identified the shooter as Mohammed al-Shamrani, saying he had posted a short manifesto on Twitter that read: "I'm against evil, and America as a whole has turned into a nation of evil."

"I'm not against you for just being American, I don't hate you because your freedoms, I hate you because every day you supporting, funding and committing crimes not only against Muslims but also humanity," he wrote. (AFP) PMS PMS

