Afghanistan: 15 Taliban terrorists killed in Kandahar

As many as 15 Taliban terrorists were killed and two others arrested in an operation by Afghan Special Forces in the country's southern province of Kandahar, the command of special forces said on Saturday.

The operation was conducted in Khinjak area of Nish district on Friday, Afghan National Army Special Operations Corps said in a statement as cited by Xinhua news agency.

The Taliban has not made any comment on the report yet. (ANI)

