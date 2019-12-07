Qaboos of Oman to undergo medical checks in Belgium

Oman's Sultan Qaboos will travel to Belgium on Saturday for medical checks, according to a statement from his court.

The checks should take "a limited period of time", the statement added, giving no details on the sultan's condition.

Western-backed Qaboos, 79, has ruled the Arabian peninsula state since he took over in a bloodless coup with the help of Oman's former colonial power, Britain, in 1970. He has traveled abroad for medical reasons at least twice since 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)