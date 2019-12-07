Left Menu
Development News Edition

6 Saudi nationals detained for questioning over Pensacola shooting

At least six Saudi nationals on Friday (local time) were detained for questioning in connection with the mass shooting carried out by a national of their country at the naval air station in Pensacola, Florida which left four people dead, including the assailant himself.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 17:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 17:00 IST
6 Saudi nationals detained for questioning over Pensacola shooting
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

At least six Saudi nationals on Friday (local time) were detained for questioning in connection with the mass shooting carried out by a national of their country at the naval air station in Pensacola, Florida which left four people dead, including the assailant himself. Quoting a senior US official, Fox News reported that the gunman, who opened fire on at the NAS station on Friday morning (local time), was an aviation student from Saudi Arabia named Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), which is leading the probe into the shooting, had declined to reveal the identity of the shooter in the early stages of the investigation. Alshamrani was said to be a student in a US Navy training program for foreign military personnel.

That program is aimed at "immersing international students in our US Navy training and culture" to help "build partnership capacity for both the present and for the years ahead," Cmdr. Bill Gibson, the centre's officer in charge, had said in 2017. But Friday's events caused many officials and lawmakers to call for deeper scrutiny of the security measures and vetting that goes into selecting trainees.

Senator Rick Scott from Florida wrote on Twitter that he is calling for a "full review" of the Navy training programs after investigators were quoted as saying that the attack was possibly an act of terrorism. "I'm very concerned that the shooter in Pensacola was a foreign national training on a US base. Today, I'm calling for a full review of the U.S. military programs to train foreign nationals on American soil. We shouldn't be providing military training to people who wish us harm," Scott wrote.

Sources also told Fox News that the scene of the shooting -- a classroom, where students usually spend three months at the beginning of the program -- indicated that the shooter was a student who was "early" in his training. The majority of the hundreds of foreign aviation students who have participated in the program are from Saudi Arabia, the Navy said.

The Naval training program has about 1,500 pilots in total. Saudis have received training at the Pensacola site since the 1970s, with as many as 20 students from the Middle Eastern country in any given class, sources added.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Foreign Ministry has expressed "its deep distress" following the shooting and offered "its sincere condolences to the victims' families, and wishes the injured a speedy recovery," it said in a statement on Friday. President Donald Trump also said that he spoke to King Salman of Saudi Arabia after the shooting and that the foreign leader "called to express his sincere condolences and give his sympathies to the families and friends of the warriors who were killed and wounded in the attack that took place in Pensacola, Florida."

"The King said that the Saudi people are greatly angered by the barbaric actions of the shooter and that this person in no way shape or form represents the feelings of the Saudi people who love the American people," the President added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Android One-certified Nokia 2.3 launched: Price, Specs, and availability

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Tammy Abraham is a goalscorer: N'Golo Kante

Chelseas NGolo Kante said that his teammate Tammy Abraham is a goalscorer and can score at any time. Im not surprised because you can see that hes a goalscorer and he can score at any time. From training with him, I just knew what he was, t...

UPDATE 2-Chinese-American freed from Iran, Iranian freed from U.S. in prisoner swap

A Chinese-American detained in Iran in 2016 and later charged for spying was freed and an imprisoned Iranian was released by Washington in return, and both were flown to their countries, an Iranian official said on Saturday.The official spo...

Justin Timberlake spotted for the first time after public apology to family for holding hands with co-star

American singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake was spotted out and about for the first time since he apologised to his family. The 38-year-old singer, who has been married to wife and American actor Jessica Biel for seven years, was photograp...

Trump says American held in Iran has been released

Washington, Dec 7 AFP An American held in Iran on allegations of espionage since 2016 has been released and is on his way back home, President Donald Trump announced Saturday. After more than three years of being held prisoner in Iran, Xiyu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019