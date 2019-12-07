Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran releases American student in prisoner swap after 3 yrs

An American graduate student, who had been held for three years in Iran on suspicion of espionage, has been freed and shifted to an American military base in Europe.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 21:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 21:49 IST
Iran releases American student in prisoner swap after 3 yrs
Wang was sent to Iran's notorious Evin Prison and sentenced to 10 years, CNN reported.. Image Credit: ANI

An American graduate student, who had been held for three years in Iran on suspicion of espionage, has been freed and shifted to an American military base in Europe. Chinese-born Xiyue Wang, a Princeton University PhD student, was conducting research in Tehran when he was arrested there on espionage charges in August 2016.

Wang was sent to Iran's notorious Evin Prison and sentenced to 10 years, CNN reported. Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said on Saturday that Wang's release comes as a prisoner swap between the two countries.

In exchange for Wang's release, the US freed Iranian scientist Massoud Soleimani, Zarif said on Twitter, sharing a photo of himself accompanying Soleimani home on an Iranian plane. Soleimani, an Iranian stem cell scientist, was arrested by the US law enforcement upon landing in Chicago in 2018, according to Iran's state-run Press TV.

Zarif said Soleimani and Wang would be "joining their families shortly." Because the US and Iran do not have diplomatic relations, the Swiss government had provided consular services to Wang and reported back to the State Department.

The White House announced Wang's release in a statement on early Saturday (local time), thanking the Swiss government for their assistance in negotiating with Iran. "Freeing Americans held captive is of vital importance to my Administration, and we will continue to work hard to bring home all our citizens wrongfully held captive overseas," President Donald Trump said in a statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Iranian soldier shot 3 policemen to death

Irans semiofficial Fars news agency is reporting that a soldier has shot three policemen to death in the countrys south. The Saturday report said the incident took place at a police station near the port city of Bandar Lengeh, some 1,000 ki...

Man rapes minor daughter, poisons her to conceal crime

The Haryana Police has arrested a man who allegedly raped his daughter and killed her by administering rat poison in a bid to conceal his crime, an official said on Saturday. The accused was arrested on Friday from Indore, Deputy Superinten...

Odisha Warriors secure resounding victory to stay afloat

Odisha Warriors registered a resounding 6-1 victory over Bengaluru Brawlers here on Saturday to stay in the race for a semifinal berth in the Big Bout Indian Boxing League here. Skipper Jakhongir Rakhmanov and Naman Tanwar posted wins to pl...

Saudi suspect in U.S. Navy base attack linked to anti-U.S. Twitter screed

The Saudi airman accused of killing three people at a U.S. Navy base in Florida appeared to have posted criticism of U.S. wars and quoted slain al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden on social media hours before the shooting spree, according to a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019