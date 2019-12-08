Toll From Ukrainian college fire rises to 8

By Ukraine-Fire Odessa [Ukraine], Dec 08 (Sputnik/ANI): The death toll from a major blaze at a college in the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa rose to eight on Saturday after two bodies were pulled from under the debris, the Interior Ministry said.

The fire broke out at a college building in central Odessa on Wednesday. A 16-year-old female student was the first to be pronounced dead, while 14 others were missing. "As of 19:00 hours, December 7, the death toll from the fire stands at 8. Two more bodies were recovered during the removal of debris at 16:30," the ministry said on Facebook.

Ten people are still unaccounted for, the ministry said citing national police figures. It exuded hope that the death tally would not rise as rescuers continue combing through the wreckage. Thirty-one people were injured in the blaze but only 10 remain in hospitals. (Sputnik/ANI)

